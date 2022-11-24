E. Jean Carroll sues Donald Trump under new NY sexual assault law

E. Jean Carroll during a 2019 event for Glamour magazine. The columnist accused former President Donald Trump of rape.

Writer E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump Thursday morning, alleging he raped her in the 1990s and defamed her on social media earlier this year.

The suit was filed at the very beginning of a one-year "lookback" window laid out by New York’s Adult Survivors Act , during which New Yorkers can bring lawsuits for sexual assaults regardless of how long ago they occurred. The act was signed into law in May of this year and went into effect Thursday.

The 29-page complaint describes in detail the alleged assault, which Carroll says took place at the department store Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996, after Trump asked her for shopping advice. Carroll first shared the allegations in a 2019 essay .

The complaint is Carroll’s second suit against Trump. She also sued him for defamation in 2020.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, did not immediately return a request for comment.