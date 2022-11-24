Read full article on original website
RamboRambo
3d ago
young puck doing a cowards way of jumping on an older man while asleep. why not do it face to face,he was two times older than you. and he'll tell others it was a dude his own age. that's how these kids are these days
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner Identifies victim of fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a West Side Walgreens has been identified. The shooting happened just after 12:00 A.M. Sunday morning in the 4700 block of West Commerce Street. Police were told the victim and a family...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
KSAT 12
Potential victim of accused serial killer testifies against former Border Patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO – A prostitute whose terrifying encounter with a Border Patrol agent led to his arrest for the deaths of four women near Laredo testified against him Monday in a Bexar County courtroom. Erika Peña is a key witness for the prosecution in the trial of Juan David...
‘Personal Hygiene’ Spat Led 21-Year-Old Texas Inmate to Murder 62-Year-Old Cellmate by ‘Punching Him and Stomping on His Head’: Reports
A Texas jail inmate is now facing murder charges for allegedly attacking his cellmate as the victim slept. The victim languished in the hospital for nearly three weeks until succumbing to his injuries on Wednesday, according to San Antonio CBS affiliate KENS. A Bexar County court docket reviewed by Law&Crime...
Teen arrested, accused of stealing Christmas gifts in Stone Oak robbery in 2021 that ended in a shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A teen has been arrested and accused of stealing Christmas gifts from another man in a robbery that left the man with multiple gunshot wounds. An arrest affidavit identifies the suspect as Domenick Brinkley, 19, and says that his 16-year-old brother shot the victim when he fought back over the robbery.
Trial of former Border Patrol agent, alleged serial killer starts Monday in San Antonio
Juan David Ortiz, a former supervisory intelligence officer, is accused of killing four sex-workers in Laredo.
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot during altercation on Southeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot on the city’s Southeast Side late Sunday night. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue, not far from Clark Avenue and Steves Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.
A Texas father is raising money after his ex-girlfriend burned his house down because she was upset another woman answered his phone
"I never would have imagined me being a victim of such crimes, as we had only been in a relationship for a month," Tommy Garay wrote on GoFundMe.
Security cameras show gunfire and an apparent police chase, but neighbors still don't know what happened
SAN ANTONIO — A far west-side neighborhood is still seeking answers after hearing gunfire and seeing video evidence of what looked like a police chase. On video, rounds of gunfire are heard going off early Monday morning in the Luckey Ranch subdivision. Residents, who live there, sent KENS 5 surveillance videos. They appear to show a police unit going after a car then you hear several shots go off.
foxsanantonio.com
Car riddled with bullets as man was hit several times during East Side drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on the East Side. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Hicks Street Avenue near Clark Avenue. Police said the victim was inside his vehicle in front of his home when...
'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fracturing teen’s jaw in basketball fight, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested after he fractured a teen’s jaw during a fight that stemmed from a basketball game, according to an arrest warrant. Darrell DeWayne Gray Jr. was booked Friday on a charge of aggravated assault - serious bodily injury, according to court records.
KSAT 12
Teen shot in arm while walking home on Northwest Side, police say
A teenager walking home on the city’s Northwest Side was shot in the arm after getting into an altercation, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 11:19 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Spring Hurst. Drive. Police at the scene said a teen boy was walking home...
KSAT 12
Man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife, another man during Thanksgiving dinner turns self in to San Antonio police
A man accused of forcing his way into his ex-wife’s Spring Branch home on Thanksgiving and opening fire, killing her, another man and injuring multiple others has turned himself in, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Baggett...
KTSA
Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On San Antonio’s Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An altercation on San Antonio’s Southeast side ends with a man in critical condition. KSAT-12 reports that it happened on Hicks Avenue at around 11:30 P.M. Sunday. The victim, a man in his 40’s, was with a group of people in a car....
Man recovering after being shot in the arm while out walking on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A young man who was walking home late Saturday night on the northwest side is recovering after he was shot in the arm. Police were called out to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Drive near Babcock Rd around 11:19 p.m. Police say the victim was...
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? BCSO searching for suspect in Thanksgiving shooting
BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in the head on Thanksgiving, leaving her in critical condition. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 10600 block of Barbwire Pass. Upon arrival, BCSO deputies found...
KSAT 12
Witnesses pull driver out of car after crash on IH-10, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four witnesses pulled a man out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. Police said a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when the...
KSAT 12
6-year-old found malnourished at West Side home, SAPD says; man and woman taken into custody
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two adults after officers found a malnourished 6-year-old at a West Side home during a welfare check. Police said the welfare check was conducted just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in the 5000 block of Timberhurst, not far from Timber Trace Street and Grissom Road.
