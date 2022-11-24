SAN ANTONIO — A far west-side neighborhood is still seeking answers after hearing gunfire and seeing video evidence of what looked like a police chase. On video, rounds of gunfire are heard going off early Monday morning in the Luckey Ranch subdivision. Residents, who live there, sent KENS 5 surveillance videos. They appear to show a police unit going after a car then you hear several shots go off.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO