Bexar County, TX

young puck doing a cowards way of jumping on an older man while asleep. why not do it face to face,he was two times older than you. and he'll tell others it was a dude his own age. that's how these kids are these days

KSAT 12

San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Law & Crime

‘Personal Hygiene’ Spat Led 21-Year-Old Texas Inmate to Murder 62-Year-Old Cellmate by ‘Punching Him and Stomping on His Head’: Reports

A Texas jail inmate is now facing murder charges for allegedly attacking his cellmate as the victim slept. The victim languished in the hospital for nearly three weeks until succumbing to his injuries on Wednesday, according to San Antonio CBS affiliate KENS. A Bexar County court docket reviewed by Law&Crime...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Security cameras show gunfire and an apparent police chase, but neighbors still don't know what happened

SAN ANTONIO — A far west-side neighborhood is still seeking answers after hearing gunfire and seeing video evidence of what looked like a police chase. On video, rounds of gunfire are heard going off early Monday morning in the Luckey Ranch subdivision. Residents, who live there, sent KENS 5 surveillance videos. They appear to show a police unit going after a car then you hear several shots go off.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
