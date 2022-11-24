ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

See thousands Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition

By Bee staff
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITNnA_0jMkkO9000

Thousands of people flooded the streets of East Sacramento on Thursday, many dressed in turkey-themed costumes, as the biggest Thanksgiving day race in the country returned for its 29th year.

Among the participants, veteran runner Hillary Sunada arrived in her 12-year-old hat that featured a full Thanksgiving dinner — a turkey, a heap of mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, pie and decorative gourds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202FZR_0jMkkO9000
Hillary Sunada wears an inflatable turkey on her head as she waits to start the Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento on Thursday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

“I think I’m at the limit to adding more things,” Sunada said. “I added a dinner roll somewhere and that’s probably it.”

Run to Feed the Hungry organizers expected more than 28,000 participants on the 10K and 5K courses that started near the entrance to the Sacramento State campus. The event benefits the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.

Marcela Estrada, an ophthalmologist UC Davis Health Eye Center, had participated in the previous year’s race with a team of her colleagues and “had a blast.” This year she invited her extended family to join.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4dzD_0jMkkO9000
Marcela Estrada hugs her daughter, Francesca Norman, 4, wearing a turkey hat before the start of the Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento on Thursday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

“We grew up in the Lodi area, we never made it to this race until last year,” Estrada said. “Now, we’re going to make it a family tradition every year.”

Shadrack Biwott of Folsom finished first in the 10K race with a time of 29 minutes, 58 seconds. Lindsay Tollefson of Mammoth Lakes was the first-place female finisher, at 36:31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVisZ_0jMkkO9000
Runners start the 10K during the Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento on Thursday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocpqd_0jMkkO9000
Runners in the 10K race make their way down J Street during the Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento, Thursday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhTpp_0jMkkO9000
Bryan Lantz dances with Sarajo Sinnoff before the start of the Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento on Thursday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsAZO_0jMkkO9000
Runners make their way down J Street during the Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento on Thursday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgwhV_0jMkkO9000
Heather Oakes of Sacramento wears a thanksgiving table setting during the Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento on Thursday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hncex_0jMkkO9000
Carolyn Hamlin poses with Tressa and Bob Tabares as they prepare to start the Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento on Thursday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIXSq_0jMkkO9000
Runner begin the 10K during the Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento on Thursday Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4dKG_0jMkkO9000
Jason Gritti of Sacramento wearing a turkey costumes walks down J Street during the Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento on Thursday. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

37-year-old Sacramento man killed in Land Park shooting identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's office identified theman killed in a Land Park shooting as 37-year-old Joshua Benjamin Gunderson. The shooting happened Friday shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street, near Sacramento City College, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Before officers got there, friends of the victim took him to the 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where Gunderson was then transported by ambulance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog

While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

46K+
Followers
680
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy