PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
New Gotham Knights Update Adds Iconic DC Villain
A new update that is soon slated to come to Gotham Knights will add an iconic villain from DC Comics. As it currently stands, Gotham Knights already features a vast number of baddies from the Batman universe. Characters like Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and the Court of Owls all play a pretty large part in the storyline of Gotham Knights. And while this new villain that will be added to the game often isn't directly associated with Batman, they should make for a very fun inclusion.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Teases Ichigo's Next Big Zanpakuto Upgrade
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off a major period of training and recovery with the newest episode of the series, and the seeds have been planted for Ichigo Kurosaki's next major Zanpakuto! The new anime taking on the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo's manga series kicked off with a bloody battle between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies that ended with the villains taking a major victory and leaving lots of loss in their wake. It was Ichigo's hardest hitting loss too because as much as he tried, he could not save the Soul Society.
Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Alongside New Trailer
A new Pokemon Go season is set to begin on December 1st, and Niantic has finally pulled back the curtain. The new season is called Mythical Wishes. While Pokemon Go has put a big emphasis on content from Pokemon Sun and Moon over the last year, it seems the new season will look back to Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. That game was a remake of the third Pokemon generation, with some significant changes. Most notably, it added new Mega Evolutions for several Hoenn Pokemon, including Blaziken, Swampert, and Sceptile. Groudon and Kyogre also received "Primal" forms that acted mostly in the same way.
The Witcher Remake Making Massive Change From Original Game
CD Projekt's upcoming remake of The Witcher is going to feature a major departure compared to the original game that launched back in 2007. Within the past month, CD Projekt confirmed that The Witcher Remake was in development at studio Fool's Theory under the codename "Canis Majoris." And while there still aren't details that have been shared in relation to this upcoming title, we now know that the new version of this classic RPG will differ quite a bit in one prominent manner.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Promo Art Reveals First Look at Maximals in Beast Mode
Originally scheduled to be released this summer, the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was pushed to 2023, giving fans an even longer time to wait for the next entry in the franchise. As the title implies, the new movie in the live-action franchise will bring in some fan-favorite Transformers, specifically characters from the Beast Wars spin-off. Some previous photos from the set of the movie showed off the cars that would appear in the sequel but now a first look at some of the Maximals (the animal equivalent of the Autobots) prior to their robot transformations. Check them out for yourself below!
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Look at New Manga
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the first new anime release in the franchise in four long years, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from its big manga debut! Dragon Ball Super fans have been asking to see more of the anime ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly first hit theaters around the world, and following an unexpected delay, fans finally got to see the next major step in the anime. It opened up all sorts of possibilities for the future, and now fans can't wait to see what could be coming next.
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Worrying Update About Future
It sounds like Marvel's Avengers' time on earth is coming to an end soon. There's no one who will deny that the Avengers game has not gone to plan for Crystal Dynamics. And there are a variety of reasons why the game has failed to live up to expectations. For one, it's not very good. Two, its post-launch support has been fairly lackluster and often too slow-moving. And three it also just missed out on peak Avengers hype both in timing and by distancing itself from the MCU as much as possible. It's unclear how many still play the game, but Crystal Dynamics continues to support it. Again, this support isn't the most robust post-launch support, but it's something. That said, it sounds like even this is coming to an end.
Steam Makes Some of the Best Games Ever $1 Each
A few of the most popular games on Steam are on sale for $0.99 apiece, courtesy of the new Steam Autumn Sale. And all three games in question are from Valve itself, the company behind Steam and the company that has delivered some all-time classics over the years. While Valve doesn't make as many games as it used to, many of the games it made during yesteryear are still played to this day and continue to inspire new releases. And that's because they are of the highest quality.
AEW Star Reveals Injury as Reason Behind TV Absence, Undergoes Surgery
AEW's Andrade El Idolo has been off TV since his backstage incident with Sammy Guevara in early October. It turns out the former NXT Champion hasn't been absent because of some sort of indefinite suspension, but rather because he's been quielty dealing with an injury. He took to Twitter on Monday to reveal he had suffered a torn perctoral prior to competing in the Casino Ladder Match back at All Out in September and had recently had it surgically repaired.
The Mean One: Trailer for Grinch-Inspired Horror Movie Released
The horror genre is no stranger to diving into seemingly wholesome or innocent concepts to completely turn on their heads for unsettling experiences, with The Mean One aiming to put a new spin on an icon of the holiday season, which has just earned a new trailer. While it might not be an official adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the movie instead borrows a memorable line and characteristics of the figure to tell a completely demented take on the concept that will likely change how you see the source material forever. Check out the trailer for The Mean One below before it lands in select theaters on December 9th.
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased by Ed Boon
Ed Boon is the co-creator and acting creative director of Mortal Kombat, and he's known to tease fans on Twitter. The latest tease involves the next installment in the series, tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12. Over on Twitter, Boon was recently asked why the recent games don't have many 3D-era characters. And this is a good question. Many assume it's because they are far less popular than their 2D-era counterparts, but this may not be necessarily true.
Leaked Super Mario Movie Poster Reveals Unannounced Character
A new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release tomorrow, and a new image has seemingly leaked online ahead of time. The image in question appears to be a new poster, and it features Mario and Luigi standing alongside one another in the streets of Brooklyn. The first teaser for the movie showed Mario waking up in the Mushroom Kingdom, but the poster appears to give us our first look at the heroes in their natural habitat! In the poster, the brothers can be seen holding up a wrench and plunger while standing in front of a work truck with their company logo.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reportedly Be Free Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be going free very soon. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year it releases and tops the sales charts. It's also a major game when it comes to holiday gifts because it releases at the end of the year and is on wish lists all over the world. It's a total juggernaut and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception whatsoever. The latest entry in the shooter franchise racked up a billion dollars within a matter of days and it had the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment product of 2022.
Hogwarts Legacy Reveals Ancestor of Iconic Character
Hogwarts Legacy takes place long before the events of the books and movies and thus no one in the books or movies is in the game. For example, Ron Weasley isn't in the game. He's not even close to being born yet. However, there is a Weasley in the game. Not only has a new video confirmed this but shown our first look at the character who, as you would expect, has red hair. Unfortunately, it's not a very detailed look at the character and what role this character plays is not divulged.
