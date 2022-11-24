Where To Watch England v USA, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

England will face USA tomorrow in their second game of the group stage and here's where you can watch the game.

England will face USA tomorrow for their second game of the group stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup . England will be looking to grab another win which will ensure they advance past the group stages.

England kicked off their World Cup campaign with a 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday afternoon. England produced an outstanding performance to begin this year's World Cup.

USA also kicked off their World Cup campaign on Monday where they played Wales . USA took the lead in the game via Timothy Weah but it wasn't enough to secure the victory as Gareth Bale scored a late penalty to secure a draw.

IMAGO / LaPresse

England have some fine talent in their squad which could push them to World Cup success such as Bukayo Saka , Jude Bellingham , Mason Mount , and Phil Foden .

The USA will be looking to pull off an upset tomorrow night which would be no surprise as the World Cup has already produced a few such as Japan beating Germany 2-1 this week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the United Kingdom, the game is available to watch on ITV, ITV Hub, STV, and the STV Player.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon