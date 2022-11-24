Read full article on original website
All I-71 northbound lanes closed between Zorn Ave and I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving a semi-truck between Zorn Avenue and Interstate 64 has caused all northbound lanes to close on Interstate 71 in Jefferson County. MetroSafe confirmed there were multiple injuries reported and crews are at the scene of the crash. Monday morning commuters should take a...
Traffic: Injury crash creates significant traffic delays on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: All lanes are back open after nearly four of closures. An injury crash shut down Interstate-71's northbound lanes near Frankfort Avenue. It involved an overturned tanker truck. The left lane was open for a period of time letting traffic crawl through before all lanes were...
Clarksville Police searching for suspect after police pursuit in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect got away after leading police on a chaotic chase in southern Indiana over the weekend. Clarksville Police said they tried to pull a suspect over near Byron Drive and Greentree Boulevard. The man was accused of hitting a woman and threatening to stab her.
2 people on the run after police chase, crash and drug bust in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Phyllis Wicker was driving to the grocery store on Saturday night when she got roped into a crazy situation. She was getting ready to turn right on Lewis and Clark Parkway when a car came out of nowhere and slammed into her Ford and another vehicle on Greentree Boulevard.
'Disheartening' | Officials investigating after shelter at Iroquois Park burned over holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are investigating after someone burned a shelter at Iroquois Park over the holiday weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said vandalism is one of the most heartbreaking issues it faces. The shelter recently got an upgraded floor surface and...
Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took 60 firefighters hours to get the burning warehouse fire at S. 13th and Hill Streets under control Friday. Now, WAVE has learned the building has been on the city’s radar for some time. The fire department raised safety concerns following a routine fire...
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
Police searching for suspects after a string of car break-ins in Vine Grove
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Police are searching for suspects after a series of car break-ins last week in Vine Grove. The Vine Grove Police Department said the suspects broke into at least six cars last Wednesday night. It happened on the east end of the city near Robert E. and Jewell courts.
Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man who was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
Clarksville police searching for suspect accused of leading officers on weekend chase
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for a suspect accused of leading Clarksville police on a chase Saturday evening. Clarksville Police said around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Byron Drive on reports of a man who had hit a woman at the location and threatened to stab her.
Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
Part of E. Liberty Street near downtown Louisville closed for emergency sewer line repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of East Liberty Street near downtown Louisville was shut down Sunday while MSD crews make emergency repairs to a sewer line. Only local traffic is being allowed on East Liberty between Campbell and Wenzel Streets. That's where crews are repairing the sewer line under the pavement, according to a news release.
Louisville man arrested on burglary charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested over the weekend on burglary charges. On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest...
Louisville Metro Corrections adds 6 new officers, still seeking more recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday. Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies. The six officers have...
Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father is mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Andrea Perks was shot several times Wednesday morning on South 32nd Street and Hazel Street. Her father, Antonio Perks, Sr., just wants answers. In a matter of days he goes from planning her...
Louisville police identify man who died in collision on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 61-year-old man is dead after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed Timothy Conkin...
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
Crews battle warehouse fire in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-building vacant warehouse fire started in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday. The Louisville Fire Department confirmed the fire started 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hill Street and crews got there in two minutes. There were 13 trucks and engines and more...
