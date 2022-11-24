ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

All I-71 northbound lanes closed between Zorn Ave and I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving a semi-truck between Zorn Avenue and Interstate 64 has caused all northbound lanes to close on Interstate 71 in Jefferson County. MetroSafe confirmed there were multiple injuries reported and crews are at the scene of the crash. Monday morning commuters should take a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Traffic: Injury crash creates significant traffic delays on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: All lanes are back open after nearly four of closures. An injury crash shut down Interstate-71's northbound lanes near Frankfort Avenue. It involved an overturned tanker truck. The left lane was open for a period of time letting traffic crawl through before all lanes were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man who was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man arrested on burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested over the weekend on burglary charges. On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Corrections adds 6 new officers, still seeking more recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday. Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies. The six officers have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father is mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Andrea Perks was shot several times Wednesday morning on South 32nd Street and Hazel Street. Her father, Antonio Perks, Sr., just wants answers. In a matter of days he goes from planning her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
94.3 Lite FM

Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished

The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle warehouse fire in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-building vacant warehouse fire started in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday. The Louisville Fire Department confirmed the fire started 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hill Street and crews got there in two minutes. There were 13 trucks and engines and more...
LOUISVILLE, KY

