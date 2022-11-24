Read full article on original website
What crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks of BTC before a reversal occurs
Bitcoin could undergo another Capitulation event around Christmas – Cowen. The cryptocurrency is consolidating but lacks an upside momentum. When will Bitcoin price (BTC/USD) bottom-up after slipping below the crucial $19,000 level? Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen believes Bitcoin has to undergo one capitulation event before a price reversal. Cowen examines the historical patterns to explain when this is likely to occur.
Cardano hits a new milestone, but where are the buyers?
Cardano native token lost 3% in 24 hours. Cardano hit the highest level of assets minted on the blockchain. ADA remains on a downtrend and could find lower levels. The number of assets minted on the Cardano (ADA/USD) blockchain has hit a new milestone of 7,055,456. The increase in the native assets comes after the Vasil hard fork in September. It shows the impact the upgrade has played on attracting users to the Cardano blockchain.
Celo soars by 16% today as the broader market retreats
CELO is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. The broader crypto market has lost roughly 3% of its value in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin could drop into the $15k zone if the bearish momentum continues. CELO outperforms the major cryptocurrencies. CELO, the coin...
Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shed Gains as Metacade Presale Attracts Investors
Despite the cryptocurrency bear market, there were some flashes of hope for the major coins. Traders had high expectations with the Ethereum Merge and that helped to spur gains in Ethereum Classic (ETC). For Ripple (XRP) it was the potential end to the long-running SEC court case that has affected the price. Meanwhile, investors looking for something new are snapping up Metacade throughout the project’s presale. The MCADE utility token will provide loads of features like play-to-earn (P2E) and metaverse themes to supercharge future growth.
Dogecoin confirms a breakout after Elon Musk news. Time to buy?
Musk’s hint of Twitter payment has increased speculation of DOGE utility. Just what the Dogecoin community has been waiting for – Elon Musk’s hint at DOGE payments on Twitter. On November 27, Musk shared slides of “Twitter company talk.” Musk’s slides showed that Twitter had made significant milestones since the billionaire investor bought the social media giant. These include an increase in new user signups and active minutes.
Don’t fight crypto, regulate it, says Binance’s Changpeng Zhao
Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has urged governments to regulate crypto instead of fighting it. CZ claims that most governments now understand how cryptocurrencies work. The adoption of cryptocurrencies will happen regardless, the Binance CEO added. Governments should focus on crypto regulation. Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of leading crypto exchange Binance, believes...
Even Cathie Wood admits institutional adoption of crypto will fall off
Cathie Wood says that institutions may take step back from crypto. She believes that they will allocate more to Bitcoin and Ether once they take time to study the crypto space. I believe she may be too optimistic, that the crypto industry has taken a battering and it may take longer to recover from.
China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed
Investment, consumption and export are the “three driving forces” of economic growth. In November, a crucial month for the fashion industry, the major industry events also reflect the future of the sector in China: the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), a global economic and trade event to promote high-quality development; the “Double Eleven Shopping Festival” that is responsible for most of the KPIs of many fashion brands throughout the year, and the investment projects completed in the industry. All of these mapped China’s attitude and initiatives in dealing with the current complex environment, one filled with uncertainties: global inflation,...
Astar Network introduces its all-in-one tool for WASM smart contract developers
Astar Network’s Swanky tool is now available to WASM smart contract developers. The all-in-one tool contains the Swanky CLI and the Swanky Node. Astar Network supports both the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (WASM) smart contract environments. Astar Network launches Swanky. Astar Network, the smart contract platform for...
