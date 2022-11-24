ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

By Ben Kesslen
 4 days ago

The self-anointed “Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, and the Internet is having a field day with her show.

Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang her iconic tune “All I Want for Christmas” while flanked by dancers.

As usual, Mariah stood still during her performance and didn’t join in the dancing.

Sports journalist Ian Hest wrote: “Mariah Carey is getting millions right now to just stand there with her umbrella and honestly I’m not mad. Mad respect.”

“I love the lack of energy Mariah Carey gives in her performances. It’s the one thing we can all count on,” Twitter user Nick Russo said.

Mariah Carey performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
NBC

Mariah Carey is getting millions right now to just stand there with her umbrella and honestly I’m not mad. Mad respect.

— Ian Hest (@IanHest) November 24, 2022

“mariah carey getting paid to just stand there at the thanksgiving parade and not even pretend to be actually singing to the backing track lmfao queen behavior,” another person tweeted.

mariah carey performing at the macy’s thanksgiving day parade pic.twitter.com/IEXf0Acq40

— meredith clark (@merimaeee) November 24, 2022

Other users joked that the chart-topping pop star came “out of hibernation” and “thawed out” just in time for Christmas.

Many poked fun at Mariah for lip syncing her performance, but her fans pointed to a John Legend tweet from 2018 in rebuttal.

Mariah Carey has come out of hibernation #macysparade pic.twitter.com/1MXYsT9v5Y

— SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) November 24, 2022

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. MARIAH CAREY HAS BEEN THAWED OUT. CHRISTMAS HAS BEGUN. pic.twitter.com/vCHJoaTgmw

— Zach Cronin-Hurley 🎥🐐 (@zCroninHurley) November 24, 2022

“Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!” he said at the time after taking heat for same thing.

“There’s no way that not one single artist performs live at this parade, yet people are mad at Mariah for it. Are you all ok???” another Twitter user said in her defense .

Comments / 0

