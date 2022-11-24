Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Valley students ‘stock up on socks’ thanks to grant
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A grant has allowed every student in a local elementary school to stock up on socks in time for chillier weather. Over the summer, B.L. Miller Elementary teacher Jeana D’Ostroph noticed that some of her students were opting for socks in lieu of “fun” rewards like candy or trinkets.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown church hosting food giveaway
Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Tuesday, November 29. Participants are able to stop at different stations throughout the drive-thru and receive a bag of groceries, meats, vegetables, fruits and other items provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank. The drive-thru will be contactless,...
Ohio family puts up massive Christmas light display
A mom in Austintown brings joy into her home with her Christmas light display.
WYTV.com
Local Stadium GM begins Toys for Tots drive
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re doing holiday shopping, pick up an extra toy to donate. Stadium GM Superstore in Salem started its annual Toys for Tots Marathon Toy Drive. It’s the ninth year the dealership has collected toys that will be given to children in need.
WYTV.com
Modified toy giveaway targets special needs development
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas came a little early for some kids with developmental disabilities in the area. Mahoning County Educational Service Center was handing out bags of toys for the kids. Families were given a list of toys that have been modified for a child’s special abilities.
WYTV.com
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A long-running tradition returned to the Valley on Saturday — the annual Christmas at the Mill. Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman’s Mill. The weather was picture-perfect to walk around the park and embrace the holiday...
WYTV.com
Local Christmas tree farmer recommends shopping soon for tree
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Taylor Swift has a Christmas Tree Farm in her heart, and right now, finding Christmas trees can be tough. There isn’t a shortage, but there is strong demand, and finding what you want may take more time. Monday, WKBN went to Pioneer Trails Tree...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
WYTV.com
Friends of Fido holds 9th “Howlidays” event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A nonprofit group got in the holiday spirit on Saturday to help out animals. Friends of Fido held its ninth annual “Howlidays” event at Tippecanoe Country Club in Canfield. About 45 local vendors were there as part of Small Business Saturday, and guests...
WYTV.com
Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
WYTV.com
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -The owners of Fatso’s BBQ announced their restaurant is closing in a social media post on Facebook. Last Saturday, Fatso’s Barbecue officially closed. Owner William Bowser says being a small business owner in today’s economy has taken a toll on his mental and physical health.
WYTV.com
Sentimental Christmas tree marks Sharon’s annual lighting
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The City of Sharon’s annual tree lighting had dancing, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus — but a few special moments punctuated the evening. Cheers erupted as Pennsylvania State Rep. Mark Longietti officially lit the city of Sharon’s Christmas tree....
WYTV.com
35 Christmas trees decorate Hermitage Historical Society
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — With the holiday season in full swing, the Hermitage Historical Society is celebrating with a Christmas tree in every room. The society opened its 20th Annual Christmas Tree Tours on Saturday. There are 35 decorated trees at the Stewart House on East State Street. Guests...
WYTV.com
CityScape’s winter greenery sale helps revitalization efforts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown CityScape held its second annual Winter Greenery Sale — and all the funds are going towards revitalizing the city. It was at Briel’s Greenhouse on South Belle Vista Avenue – the last standing greenhouse in Youngstown. It’s owned and operated by Youngstown Cityscape.
Crews battle fire at Warren home
The Warren Fire Department was called out to a structure fire around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
Medieval-Style Home Built In 1935 in Ohio Now Selling for $950k
Surrounded by woods, a house in Ohio has just hit the market for $950,000. The home, located in Brecksville at 11324 Fitzwater Road, was built in 1935 and to this day includes a lot of the original features. Inside, you'll find:. 5 Bedrooms. 7 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors. A pub/billiards room.
Finding Amy Hambrick: Ohio woman’s discovery of bones kicks off investigation
To take a look at that behind-the-scenes work, Simon agreed to allow a reporter to be on call with detectives, from the time they are called out until the case goes as far as it can. The first case in this series was the Aug. 25 discovery of an almost complete set of human remains that turned out to belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who went missing in November 2017.
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
WYTV.com
Votes will be recounted in Mahoning County Commissioners’ race
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — There will be an automatic recount for the Mahoning County Commissioner’s race. Monday, members of the Mahoning County Board of Elections gathered to begin the process of certifying the vote from this month’s general election. Workers then started opening and counting more than 1,200 provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots to add those totals to what was released on Election Night.
