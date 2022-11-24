Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on Lester Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Lester Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Outdoor fire reported on Red Bud Avenue in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Outdoor fire reported on Red Bud Avenue in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a sanitation truck fire on Spring Grove Avenue in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a sanitation truck fire on Spring Grove Avenue in South Cumminsville. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Plateau Pl and Mohler Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Plateau Pl and Mohler Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Mayfield Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Mayfield Avenue in East Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Clough Pike in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Clough Pike in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 2331 Anderson Road in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Report of a structure fire in a multi-unit dwelling at 2331 Anderson Road in Crescent Springs. Heavy smoke, residents being evacuated. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported vehicle fire on Ronald Reagan Highway in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a reported vehicle fire on Ronald Reagan Highway in Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Montana Avenue in Westwood, headed down the hill. All lanes are blocked, undetermined injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a appliance fire on Sycamore Creek Drive in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a appliance fire on Sycamore Creek Drive in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police responding to a reported assault with injuries on South Ridge Drive in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to a reported assault with injuries on South Ridge Drive in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Police activity reported on West 4th Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A large police presence was reported on West 4th Street in downtown Cincinnati Monday night. Officers on scene told WLWT, police received a call reporting someone was lying in the street and appeared to have been shot. The victim reportedly crawled away from the scene. Police said...
WLWT 5
Report of multiple shooting victims at Amir Mini Mart in the West End
CINCINNATI — Report of a drive shooting at Amir Mini-Mart on Findlay Street in the West End. Reportedly two victims, one shot in the leg, the other with unidentified gunshot wound. Emergency crews responding to two locations, the mini-mart for one victim and Polar and Linn streets for the...
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies second victim killed in Thanksgiving Day fire in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — The coroner's office has identified a second woman killed in a Thanksgiving Day fire in Newport. It happened on Overton Street around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. "As soon as they broke in the front door, the smoke just billowed out. It was horrible," said John Vicory, who lives across the street.
WLWT 5
Report of a fire on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — There is a report of a fire at 2227 Westwood Northern Boulevard. Heavy smoke, strong odor, no flames reported. Multi-unit apartment building. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Assault reported on Helen Street in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Assault reported on Helen Street in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue and Berkshire Lane in Mt. Washington. The road is closed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Este and Center Hill Avenues in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Este and Center Hill Avenues in Winton Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
