ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Thanksgiving football tradition gets reborn at Philadelphia high school

By Matteo Iadonisi via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hy1he_0jMkgJ9t00

"Thankful is an understatement for what I am with these young men," said Martin Luther King High School football coach Malik Jones. "You know, being able to come back to my alma mater and provide opportunities and experience for young people who may otherwise not have those opportunities."

One such opportunity is the chance to ring in an old tradition for a new generation. This morning, MLK High School in East Germantown celebrated its first Thanksgiving Classic in nearly a decade.

Dating back to the 1970s, the tradition typically involved a parade and ended with a football match between famous rivals, MLK High School and Germantown High School. However, when Germantown shut down in 2013 and merged with its rival, MLK was left without a consistent adversary.

Since then , hundreds of students cycled in and out of the school without experiencing the excitement. But the Association of Alumni wanted to reintroduce it to a new generation.

Luckily for them, Olney High School had recently been introduced to the public school system. Now that MLK had a new rival to face on Thanksgiving Day, the school community thought the pomp and circumstance should return.

"We definitely hope to build a budding rivalry with Olney and try to get some of that same energy that we had back with the Germantown/King rivalry game," said Coach Jones.

The day began with members of the color guard, JROTC, cheerleading squad, and more marching down Mansfield Avenue to the sound of drums beating and cars honking. Upon arrival at Benjamin L Johnston Memorial Stadium, they rallied the crowd until the game began.

"We do a lot of walks, peace walks, but this is different," said Principal Keisha Wilkins. "This is a celebration of a legacy of greatness."

In the future, Wilkins hopes to expand the parade to be more representative of the entire community surrounding MLK High School.

"The parade this year probably has about seven entities outside of the school," she said. "We'd like to have everybody in the Northwest Community, all of the high schools, all of the elementary schools represented just so we can show how great and bold we are as a Northwest Community."

RELATED: Tailgate Town: Eagles fans have heart in Lot K

At this week's Tailgate Town, tour an Eagles-themed RV and meet a family tackling cancer with the support of an Eagles player.

Comments / 2

Lamar Wynn
4d ago

Sad that some of the "Turkey bowl " games were canceled cause of total nonsense by our young people 🤦🏾‍♂️🤡 we gotta get better

Reply
3
Tom Garbo
3d ago

While watching the news heard that of the 4 Turkey day games between 4 public high schools & 4 Catholic high schools the vastly smaller Catholic high schools won all 4 games. Asked a friend who is a sports junkie and said that a Catholic high school with only 600 students easily beats a public high school with twice as many boys due to Catholic school sports teams like their class rooms have discipline unlike joke Philly public schools with no discipline, no responsibilities, & no accountability.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Neumann-Goretti (Boys)

(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
HOME, PA
mainlinetoday.com

West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return

The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
WEST CHESTER, PA
bluehens.com

Nelson Jr. Has Career Game, but Stifling Penn Offense Too Much for Men’s Basketball

PHILADELPHIA – Despite a career performance from Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware men's basketball (3-3) fell in the final game of the Cathedral Classic on Sunday to the hosting Penn Quakers (5-4), 86-73. Nelson Jr. tied his career best with 30 points on a 10-of-21 afternoon, including 5-of-12 from deep. He added five assists to his line along with a block. Nelson Jr. would go on to be named to the Cathedral Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, partnered with a .489 field goal percentage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center

For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
TEMPLE, PA
CBS Philly

Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
125K+
Followers
17K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy