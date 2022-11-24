Read full article on original website
Related
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Chris Hemsworth is hoping Marvel hammers out a full-circle ending for Thor. The 39-year-old actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away
John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
Brendan Fraser Remembers Rachel Weisz Conversation Over The Mummy When They Still Weren’t Sure How Audiences Would React
Recalling his time making The Mummy with Rachel Weisz, Brendan Fraser shared a story about just how mysterious the potential public reaction to the movie felt during production.
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
Why 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Recast Ralphie Parker's Mom
While much of the original cast reunited for the 1983 film's long-awaited sequel, Melinda Dillon did not reprise her role.
