Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Thanksgiving has come and gone, and after a short time off, we’ve got another weekend filled with racing on the docket, from more college invites to the U.S. Open. With so much going on, here are five races at the U.S. Open that you won’t want to miss.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO