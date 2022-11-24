Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Manaudou, Grousset & Henique Among French Roster For Melbourne
SCM (25m) The 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships are nearly upon us, with action beginning on December 13th in Melbourne, Australia. Now we know the French roster set to descend upon the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. A 20-strong line-up is comprised of 11 men and 9 women, led...
swimswam.com
Reigning World Champion Hwang Sunwoo Leads Korean Roster For Melbourne
SCM (25m) The 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships begin on December 13th and now we know the Korean squad that will be headed to Melbourne. An 8-strong lineup comprised of 4 men and 4 women will represent Korea, with the likes of Hwang Sunwoo, Kim Woomin and Kim Seoyeong gunning for hardware over the course of the 6-day affair.
swimswam.com
3-Time European Champion Simone Sabbioni Suspended For Missed Doping Tests
Simone Sabbioni, Italy's #2 backstroker, has been suspended for 20 months by Italian authorities after missing three anti-doping tests. Archive photo via Deepbluemedia. Italian backstroker Simone Sabbioni has been given a 20-month suspension from the Italian Anti-Doping Organization for a Whereabouts failure. The suspension is back-dated to March 23, 2022 and his suspension will expire on November 22, 2023.
swimswam.com
All-Women Belgian Squad Named For 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) The Royal Belgian Swimming Federation has revealed its roster for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships and it’s a small one. Just 4 swimmers, all women, are set to represent the nation in Melbourne. Valentine Dumont, Alisee Pisane, Florine Gaspard and Fleur Vermeiren are on the roster.
swimswam.com
FINA Reveals Team Draw For 2023 Water Polo World Cup
Find the route of your favourite team's road to the FINA Water Polo World Cup 2023 title following the Team Draw results from Budapest, Hungary. Archive photo via ©Pasquale Mesiano / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Courtesy: FINA. Giving a spark to the sport’s upcoming 2023 season, the FINA Water Polo...
swimswam.com
Dutch Legend Pieter van den Hoogenband Appointed as Chef de Mission for Paris 2024
Four-time Olympic swimming legend Pieter van den Hoogenband has been appointed Chef de Mission of TeamNL for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Archive photo via photograph by McSmit, distributed under a CC-BY-SA-3.0 license. The Netherlands Olympic Committee*Netherlands Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) has appointed three-time Olympic swimming champion Pieter van den Hoogenband...
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
swimswam.com
WADA Imposes Six-Month Partial Suspension Of Havana Lab
The lab has been flagged for issues with its GC/C/IRMS method, official test to detect synthetic versions of endogenous steroids, including testosterone. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has imposed an analytical testing restriction (ATR) on the anti-doping laboratory in Havana, Cuba for a period of six months over concerns related to its gas chromatography/combustion/isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) method.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
swimswam.com
Non-Selection Chinese Nationals Begin On December 6th
Initially scheduled for April, the 2022 Chinese Nationals will now occur this month. The elite domestic affair is set to span December 6th - December 9th. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Initially scheduled for April, the 2022 Chinese Nationals will now occur next month. The elite domestic affair...
swimswam.com
Shehab Allam Breaks World Record For Longest Swim Wearing Handcuffs by Swimming 11km
Shehab Allam, a swimmer and coach from Dubai, has broken the Guiness World Record for the longest swim wearing handcuffs by swimming over 11km continuously. Stock photo via Andrea Masini Deepbluemedia. Shehab Allam, a swimmer and coach from Dubai, has broken the Guiness World Record for the longest swim wearing...
Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. No
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
swimswam.com
Fina World Cup Swimmer Calista Lynch Announces Commitment to NYU
Lynch has swum times that would have scored at least year's NCAA Division III Championships, and will be bringing her talents to New York in 2023. Current photo via Calista Lynch. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For...
swimswam.com
US Olympian Abbey Weitzeil and SC World Champion Michael Jensen Announce Engagement
US Olympian Abbey Weitzeil and NCAA Champion Michael Jensen have announced their engagement after dating for more than 4 years. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. US Olympian Abbey Weitzeil and NCAA Champion Michael Jensen have announced their engagement. The couple made the announcement via their Instagram accounts, with Weitzel...
swimswam.com
LEN Champions League Day 2 Preview: Big Time At The Adriatic
Title-holder Recco will visit Split on Tuesday, then F8 participant Marseille clash with Jug in Dubrovnik on Wednesday. Current photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto DBM/LEN. Courtesy: LEN. Within 24 hours, two big matches are to be played alongside the Adriatic coast in the second round of the...
swimswam.com
Ledecky vs. McIntosh 400 Free Clash Highlights Races to Watch at the 2022 U.S. Open
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Thanksgiving has come and gone, and after a short time off, we’ve got another weekend filled with racing on the docket, from more college invites to the U.S. Open. With so much going on, here are five races at the U.S. Open that you won’t want to miss.
swimswam.com
2022 US Open Psych Sheets: A Ledecky vs. McIntosh Rematch in the 400 Free
Among the highlights of the 2022 US Open Swimming Championships is a scheduled 400 free rematch between Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 US Open Swimming Championships. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals. Psych...
swimswam.com
WATCH: Kaii Winkler Lowers Caeleb Dressel’s 200 FR Record, Then Breaks 100 FR NAG Mark
SCY (25 yards) Results on MeetMobile: “2022 FHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship-1A”. Come for Kaii Winkler‘s effortless freestyle stroke, stay for his splashy celebration after breaking the 15-16 National Age Group (NAG) record in the 100-yard freestyle earlier this month at the Florida 1A High School Championships. The...
