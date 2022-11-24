Stephen Curry Comments on Recruiting Aaron Judge to Giants

Judge and Curry were in touch this week as the Yankees star conducts a free agency visit in San Francisco

Stephen Curry wants to help recruit Aaron Judge to the San Francisco Giants this offseason.

Not just because Curry plays in the Bay Area, wanting the Giants to succeed while he's defending his fourth championship with the Warriors.

He also grew up a huge Red Sox fan, wanting to help pry a star player and MVP Award winner away from the Yankees.

Curry told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area that there was an attempt to organize a meeting while Judge is in town this week, conducting his free agent visit with the Giants. It didn't work out—Curry and the Warriors didn't return from New Orleans in time—but the two superstars exchanged text messages.

“I met him before this,” Curry told Poole about Judge. “We’ve talked before. So let’s put it this way: I am doing my part as a loyal Red Sox fan.”

San Francisco is positioned to make a serious run at Judge this winter, an outfielder that grew up rooting for the Giants. Judge is from Linden, California, less than 100 miles from San Francisco.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area was first to report that the Giants put Judge in touch with Curry's camp. Pavlovic revealed earlier this week that Judge spent Monday and Tuesday with the Giants, visiting Oracle Park and catching up with key members of the organization.

"They're said to be pulling out all the stops to make a compelling pitch," Pavlovic wrote.

