ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Stephen Curry Comments on Recruiting Aaron Judge to Giants

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiiDm_0jMkeuRq00

Judge and Curry were in touch this week as the Yankees star conducts a free agency visit in San Francisco

Stephen Curry wants to help recruit Aaron Judge to the San Francisco Giants this offseason.

Not just because Curry plays in the Bay Area, wanting the Giants to succeed while he's defending his fourth championship with the Warriors.

He also grew up a huge Red Sox fan, wanting to help pry a star player and MVP Award winner away from the Yankees.

Curry told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area that there was an attempt to organize a meeting while Judge is in town this week, conducting his free agent visit with the Giants. It didn't work out—Curry and the Warriors didn't return from New Orleans in time—but the two superstars exchanged text messages.

“I met him before this,” Curry told Poole about Judge. “We’ve talked before. So let’s put it this way: I am doing my part as a loyal Red Sox fan.”

San Francisco is positioned to make a serious run at Judge this winter, an outfielder that grew up rooting for the Giants. Judge is from Linden, California, less than 100 miles from San Francisco.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area was first to report that the Giants put Judge in touch with Curry's camp. Pavlovic revealed earlier this week that Judge spent Monday and Tuesday with the Giants, visiting Oracle Park and catching up with key members of the organization.

"They're said to be pulling out all the stops to make a compelling pitch," Pavlovic wrote.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Problems Get Worse

The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle continues to wreak havoc. FTX was the crown jewel of 30-year-old former trader Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire. The platform where you could buy and sell digital currencies was based in the Bahamas and had a subsidiary in the United States, FTX US, for people living in the United States. FTX also had close ties with Alameda Research, a hedge fund and trading platform founded by Bankman-Fried.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Hal Steinbrenner wants top Yankees prospects Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza 'to get a shot' to start in 2023

New York Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner is hoping the team’s middle infield of the future can be their middle infield of the now in 2023. The Yankees have built many of their rosters over the last 50 years by signing or trading for big-ticket stars from other teams. Their current roster has a few of those types of players. However, that strategy has started to change a bit in recent years.
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason

The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Cody Bellinger Seeking 1-Year Contract

Cody Bellinger has emerged as one of the most popular free agents following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender him earlier this month. There are believed to be at least 11 teams interested in Bellinger, including the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers also hope to re-sign the 27-year-old at a lower cost than the likely $18 to $20 million he was set to receive via a final year of being eligible for salary arbitration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy