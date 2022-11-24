ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
Mississippi 93, Texas Southern 47

TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.490, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Gray 2-8, Bates 1-1, Avent 1-12, Knight 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Hill 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Knight 3, Belton 1) Turnovers: 18 (Lawson 4, Belton 3, Bates 3, Compton 3, Thomas 2,...
TENNESSEE-MARTIN 86, MCNEESE STATE 83

Percentages: FG .508, FT .296. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (English 5-8, Berze 2-4, Francois 2-5, Shumate 1-1, Massie 1-3, Oday 0-1, R.Blackwell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McMillan, Shumate, Thomas). Turnovers: 9 (English 2, Massie 2, Rhodes 2, R.Blackwell, Shumate, Thomas). Steals: 8 (English 2,...
MILWAUKEE 84, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68

Percentages: FG .355, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnes 4-8, Smart 3-4, Larson 1-4, Russell 1-5, Harris 1-7, Gowins 0-1, Branson 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Clark 2, Mitchell 2, N.Johnson, Smart). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 4, Branson 3, Harris 2, Smart 2,...
SAN DIEGO 71, LONGWOOD 68

Percentages: FG .433, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wade 5-8, Napper 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Granlund 0-4, Lliteras 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Napper 5, Wade 3, Christmas 2, Darden, Granlund). Steals: 6 (Granlund 2, Napper, Nkereuwem, Wade, Watson). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. SAN...
ALABAMA A&M 71, FISK 55

Percentages: FG .311, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (T.Thompson 3-7, Goodman 1-2, Davenport 0-1, McNelkan 0-1, Payne 0-1, Lockett 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodman). Turnovers: 24 (Reed 5, Lockett 4, T.Thompson 4, Jones 3, Ashley 2, Goodman 2, Rogers 2, Davenport, McNelkan). Steals:...
NEVADA 78, SAM HOUSTON STATE 60

Percentages: FG .340, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Powers 2-4, May 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Huefner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (May). Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Ray 3, Ezeagu 2, Huefner 2, May, Scroggins). Steals: 4 (Grant,...
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 99, HOWARD PAYNE 41

Percentages: FG .262, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (McKenzie 2-2, Castillo 1-1, Godfrey 1-3, Presley 1-3, Ja.Johnson 0-1, Myart 0-1, Poag 0-1, Ramey 0-1, Shorter 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Koehler 0-2, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bailey 2, Buhl). Turnovers: 19 (Bailey 3, Shorter...
PITTSBURGH 87, NORTHWESTERN 58

Percentages: FG .481, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-22, .636 (Hinson 4-5, Cummings 3-4, Elliott 3-4, Sibande 3-6, Santos 1-1, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Federiko). Turnovers: 9 (Cummings 2, Hinson 2, Hugley 2, Burton, Elliott, G.Diaz Graham). Steals: 5 (Cummings, Federiko,...
No. 23 Gonzaga 62, Maine 43

MAINE (3-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.694, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Bornemann 1-3, Gallego 1-1, Rockwood 1-3, Christopher 1-3, Talon 1-2, Hodgson 0-7) Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 1, Gallego 1) Turnovers: 15 (Hodgson 3, Rockwood 3, Talon 3, Bornemann 2, Christopher 2, Gallego...
SOUTH DAKOTA 97, MOUNT MARTY 58

Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Lunday 2-4, Bowen 1-1, Becker 1-3, Allen 1-4, Stearns 1-4, Casey 1-5, Altenburg 0-3, Arlt 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jordre 2, Bowen). Turnovers: 11 (Lunday 4, Bowen 3, Casey 2, Altenburg, Furgeson). Steals: None. Technical...
New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101

Percentages: FG .370, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Pokusevski 3-5, Dieng 2-3, Dort 2-5, Robinson-Earl 2-5, K.Williams 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-6, Mann 1-7, Bazley 0-1, Giddey 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dieng 2, Jal.Williams, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 19 (Gilgeous-Alexander 7, Giddey 3, Dort 2,...
Cal Poly 62, Pacific 58

PACIFIC (2-5) Freeman 0-1 0-0 0, Avdalovic 3-6 4-4 13, Beard 5-10 0-0 11, Ivy-Curry 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 4-8 3-5 13, Blake 3-5 0-0 7, Denson 2-3 1-3 5, Martindale 0-0 1-2 1, Boone 1-6 1-2 3, Outlaw 0-3 0-0 0, Odum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 10-16 58.
Denver 129, Houston 113

Percentages: FG .459, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (K.Porter Jr. 4-7, Smith Jr. 3-4, E.Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 2-5, Nix 1-2, Eason 1-3, Mathews 1-6, Ja.Green 1-7, Marjanovic 0-1, Sengun 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Porter Jr., Marjanovic). Turnovers: 17 (Ja.Green 5, Sengun 4,...
WASHINGTON 77, SEATTLE 66

Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Reiley, Williamson). Turnovers: 14 (Grigsby 3, Rajkovic 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Lloyd, Tyson). Steals: 5...
Truong leads Gonzaga past Maine as Lady Zags crack top 25

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 15 points, Brynna Maxwell scored 13 shooting 4 for 6 and No. 23 Gonzaga stifled Maine 62-43 on Monday just hours after breaking into the AP Top 25 poll. Gonzaga (6-1) outscored Maine 10-2 in the final 3:45 of the second quarter...
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 120

Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
Blackshear's 16 help Nevada take down Sam Houston 78-60

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear scored 16 points as Nevada beat Sam Houston 78-60 on Monday. Blackshear shot 4 of 10 from the field and 7 for 11 from the line for the Wolf Pack (7-1). Jarod Lucas shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Will Baker shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
