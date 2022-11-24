Read full article on original website
SFGate
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
SFGate
Mississippi 93, Texas Southern 47
TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.490, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Gray 2-8, Bates 1-1, Avent 1-12, Knight 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Hill 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Knight 3, Belton 1) Turnovers: 18 (Lawson 4, Belton 3, Bates 3, Compton 3, Thomas 2,...
SFGate
TENNESSEE-MARTIN 86, MCNEESE STATE 83
Percentages: FG .508, FT .296. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (English 5-8, Berze 2-4, Francois 2-5, Shumate 1-1, Massie 1-3, Oday 0-1, R.Blackwell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McMillan, Shumate, Thomas). Turnovers: 9 (English 2, Massie 2, Rhodes 2, R.Blackwell, Shumate, Thomas). Steals: 8 (English 2,...
SFGate
MILWAUKEE 84, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68
Percentages: FG .355, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnes 4-8, Smart 3-4, Larson 1-4, Russell 1-5, Harris 1-7, Gowins 0-1, Branson 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Clark 2, Mitchell 2, N.Johnson, Smart). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 4, Branson 3, Harris 2, Smart 2,...
Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson discuss staying or leaving Florida State
Should they stay or should they go?
SFGate
SAN DIEGO 71, LONGWOOD 68
Percentages: FG .433, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wade 5-8, Napper 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Granlund 0-4, Lliteras 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Napper 5, Wade 3, Christmas 2, Darden, Granlund). Steals: 6 (Granlund 2, Napper, Nkereuwem, Wade, Watson). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. SAN...
Stanford Athletics says it ‘deeply regrets’ offense caused by band’s halftime show
The Daily Universe reported that the Stanford Cardinal athletic department addressed the halftime show performed during its football game against the BYU Cougars.
SFGate
ALABAMA A&M 71, FISK 55
Percentages: FG .311, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (T.Thompson 3-7, Goodman 1-2, Davenport 0-1, McNelkan 0-1, Payne 0-1, Lockett 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodman). Turnovers: 24 (Reed 5, Lockett 4, T.Thompson 4, Jones 3, Ashley 2, Goodman 2, Rogers 2, Davenport, McNelkan). Steals:...
SFGate
NEVADA 78, SAM HOUSTON STATE 60
Percentages: FG .340, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Powers 2-4, May 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Huefner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (May). Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Ray 3, Ezeagu 2, Huefner 2, May, Scroggins). Steals: 4 (Grant,...
SFGate
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 99, HOWARD PAYNE 41
Percentages: FG .262, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (McKenzie 2-2, Castillo 1-1, Godfrey 1-3, Presley 1-3, Ja.Johnson 0-1, Myart 0-1, Poag 0-1, Ramey 0-1, Shorter 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Koehler 0-2, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bailey 2, Buhl). Turnovers: 19 (Bailey 3, Shorter...
SFGate
PITTSBURGH 87, NORTHWESTERN 58
Percentages: FG .481, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-22, .636 (Hinson 4-5, Cummings 3-4, Elliott 3-4, Sibande 3-6, Santos 1-1, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Federiko). Turnovers: 9 (Cummings 2, Hinson 2, Hugley 2, Burton, Elliott, G.Diaz Graham). Steals: 5 (Cummings, Federiko,...
SFGate
No. 23 Gonzaga 62, Maine 43
MAINE (3-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.694, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Bornemann 1-3, Gallego 1-1, Rockwood 1-3, Christopher 1-3, Talon 1-2, Hodgson 0-7) Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 1, Gallego 1) Turnovers: 15 (Hodgson 3, Rockwood 3, Talon 3, Bornemann 2, Christopher 2, Gallego...
SFGate
SOUTH DAKOTA 97, MOUNT MARTY 58
Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Lunday 2-4, Bowen 1-1, Becker 1-3, Allen 1-4, Stearns 1-4, Casey 1-5, Altenburg 0-3, Arlt 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jordre 2, Bowen). Turnovers: 11 (Lunday 4, Bowen 3, Casey 2, Altenburg, Furgeson). Steals: None. Technical...
SFGate
New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101
Percentages: FG .370, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Pokusevski 3-5, Dieng 2-3, Dort 2-5, Robinson-Earl 2-5, K.Williams 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-6, Mann 1-7, Bazley 0-1, Giddey 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dieng 2, Jal.Williams, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 19 (Gilgeous-Alexander 7, Giddey 3, Dort 2,...
SFGate
Cal Poly 62, Pacific 58
PACIFIC (2-5) Freeman 0-1 0-0 0, Avdalovic 3-6 4-4 13, Beard 5-10 0-0 11, Ivy-Curry 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 4-8 3-5 13, Blake 3-5 0-0 7, Denson 2-3 1-3 5, Martindale 0-0 1-2 1, Boone 1-6 1-2 3, Outlaw 0-3 0-0 0, Odum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 10-16 58.
SFGate
Denver 129, Houston 113
Percentages: FG .459, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (K.Porter Jr. 4-7, Smith Jr. 3-4, E.Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 2-5, Nix 1-2, Eason 1-3, Mathews 1-6, Ja.Green 1-7, Marjanovic 0-1, Sengun 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Porter Jr., Marjanovic). Turnovers: 17 (Ja.Green 5, Sengun 4,...
SFGate
WASHINGTON 77, SEATTLE 66
Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Reiley, Williamson). Turnovers: 14 (Grigsby 3, Rajkovic 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Lloyd, Tyson). Steals: 5...
SFGate
Truong leads Gonzaga past Maine as Lady Zags crack top 25
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 15 points, Brynna Maxwell scored 13 shooting 4 for 6 and No. 23 Gonzaga stifled Maine 62-43 on Monday just hours after breaking into the AP Top 25 poll. Gonzaga (6-1) outscored Maine 10-2 in the final 3:45 of the second quarter...
SFGate
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 120
Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
SFGate
Blackshear's 16 help Nevada take down Sam Houston 78-60
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear scored 16 points as Nevada beat Sam Houston 78-60 on Monday. Blackshear shot 4 of 10 from the field and 7 for 11 from the line for the Wolf Pack (7-1). Jarod Lucas shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Will Baker shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
