Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup predictions - Saturday 26 November
Predictions for today's World Cup action, including Argentina vs Mexico, France vs Denmark, Tunisia vs Australia and Poland vs Saudi Arabia.
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. No
World Cup day 8 roundup: Germany hold Spain; Croatia demolish Canada after Costa Rica & Morocco shocks
Live blog entries for day eight ofthe 2022 World Cup, with Spain, Germany, Japan, Belgium and Canada among the teams in action.
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland: Player ratings as Selecao book place in knockout stages
Match report & player ratings from Brazil 1-0 Switzerland at the World Cup.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Portugal 2-0 Uruguay: Player ratings as Fernandes double secures qualification
Match report & player ratings from Portugal 2-0 Uruguay.
Faces of Football: Brazil - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Brazil - a letter to the national team.
World Cup Group C: What do Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico need to qualify?
What Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico need to qualify from Group C of the 2022 World Cup.
How the Premier League feel about potential Saudi Arabia bids for Man Utd & Liverpool
The Premier League's stance on Saudi Arabian bids for Man Utd & Liverpool has been revealed.
World Cup Group G: What do Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon need to qualify?
What Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon need to qualify from Group G at the 2022 World Cup.
Why was Portugal awarded a penalty for handball against Uruguay?
A look at the decision to award Portugal a penalty against Uruguay.
World Cup day 9 - LIVE: Brazil face Switzerland; Ghana win; Cameroon & Serbia entertain, Portugal to play
Live text updates of day 9 of the 2022 World Cup.
Lionel Messi explains how Argentina beat Mexico
Lionel Messi reflects on crucial World Cup win for Argentina over Mexico.
Fred reveals 'talks' with agent Gilberto Silva on how to win the World Cup
Fred discusses relationship with agent & Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva.
Hansi Flick speaks on Germany's late draw with Spain
Hansi Flick has spoken following Germany's late draw against Spain.
Faces of Football: Argentina - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Argentina - a letter to the national team.
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay.
FIFA issues response over World Cup stadium capacity confusion
FIFA attempt to clarify the capacity and attendance of stadiums at the World Cup after recent confusion.
CF Montreal & CanMNT defender Alistair Johnston responds to Celtic links
CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston has admitted he would take the opportunity to move to Europe amid intensifying Celtic links. It's understood the Scottish champions have come to an agreement with Montreal over the permanent transfer of the Canada international, with only a few small details left to be agreed upon by all parties.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0