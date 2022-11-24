Staff Predictions: Florida Gators at #16 Florida State Seminoles

The IB staff makes predictions for the rivalry matchup between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles

The rivalry week matchup between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles has plenty on the line, including control of the series. 16th-ranked Florida State (8-3) is red hot while the Gators (6-5) are reeling after a stunning loss to Vanderbilt.

Florida has won three straight in this matchup, but the Seminoles are looking to get back in control.

Where : Doak Campbell Stadium (Tallahassee, Fla.)

When : 7:30 PM ET (Friday)

Network : ABC

Line : Florida State -9.5, O/U 58

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction : Florida State 34, Florida 24

Credit to Mike Norvell for getting this team focused after it lost three straight in the middle of the season. Since their loss to Clemson, Florida State hasn't just won four straight games, they've dominated. The Seminoles have won those contests by an average of 43.3 to 9.8, and the closest game was a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech.

Florida seemed to be getting back on track after a convincing road win over Texas A&M (41-24) and a beat down of South Carolina (38-6). A stunning loss to Vanderbilt (31-24) derailed their season, but they can go into the offseason with good vibes if they can upset the Seminoles.

I would not be shocked if Florida puts it all together and wins this game, but I'm going with the Seminoles. Florida will be able to run the ball against the Seminoles, but their porous run defense faces a brutal matchup against FSU. The Noles are racking up 217 yards per game behind a three-headed monster of Trey Benson , Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili , but the entire that makes this offense go is quarterback Jordan Travis .

Florida doesn't have the firepower or balance on offense to keep pace in this game and the Seminoles end the season with a fifth straight win.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction : Florida State 35, Florida 17

Florida State is getting a LOT of love these days. They have a really good win against LSU that they can hang their hat on now that LSU is doing what they are doing. The Seminoles have looked downright dominating at times this season and now they get to welcome the disappointing Gators to Tallahassee for this rivalry game. It just feels like Florida just wants to get this season over with. They are staring 6-6 right in the face after a preseason where prognosticators (myself included) thought that the Gators would be a lot better than they were. This is a tale of two teams heading in the opposite direction for 2022. This game only exacerbates that.

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction : Florida 31, Florida State 24

It’s been a fantastic season for Florida State so far. Mike Norvell and his staff have this team playing with confidence and competing on a much higher level. They are led by dual threat quarterback Jordan Travis and a strong running game.

On the Florida side, they have been extremely up and down but quarterback Anthony Richardson is really starting to turn a corner over the last couple of weeks. His impact is the separator on this game. Richardson would put his full arsenal and impact on display.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction : Florida State 33, Florida 24

Mike Norvell has done a tremendous job building on a week 1 win over LSU and handling some tough conference losses. Florida State is one of the biggest surprises of the season and they will continue to show their growth against the Gators.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction : Florida State 38, Florida 27

The days when this was one of the best rivalries in college football are long gone. The Gators have won the last three meetings after losing eight of the previous nine to the Seminoles. FSU’s won four straight entering the game, while the Gators are coming off their first loss to Vanderbilt in nine years.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction : Florida State 42, Florida 28

Florida State has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season, sitting at 8-3 with a victory over #6 LSU. Since losing 3 in a row to NC State, Wake Forest, and Clemson, the Seminoles have rebounded to win 4 consecutive games by an average score of 43.3 - 9.8. Mike Norvell 's teams have typically been known for offense - and the Seminoles rank second in the ACC in that category - but the Noles are physical too, boasting the ACC's top total defense and scoring defense.

I expect Florida State to use multiple looks and bring pressure against talented but inconsistent QB Anthony Richardson, who is completing just 55.7% of his passes this year. Richardson is good enough to make some plays and keep the Gators in the game, but like Vanderbilt did last week in their victory over Florida, the Seminoles will take away the running game and force Richardson to beat them. Florida State wins convincingly under the lights in Doak Campbell Stadium.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 42-14

Vince - 38-18

Ryan - 38-18

Shaun - 34-22

Sean - 34-22

Andrew - 34-22

