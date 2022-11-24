Broncos Host Rookie QB Jarrett Guarantano on Tryout

Guarantano went undrafted out of Washington State.

Jarrett Guarantano, an undrafted rookie quarterback, conducted a workout with the Denver Broncos earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Broncos hosted Guarantano as well as a slew of free-agent tryouts : tight ends Jevon Cottoy, Josh Hokit and Briley Moore, wide receivers Kevin Kassis, Brandon Lewis and Jaquarii Roberson, and linebacker Ray Wilborn, whom the team signed to its practice squad .

A six-year collegian, Guarantano totaled 6,478 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions, completing 62.5% of his balls across 40 career starts — 38 at Tennessee, two at Washington State. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound signal-caller spent the preseason with the Arizona Cardinals before being waived at final cuts, re-signed to the taxi squad, and released again on Oct. 4.

“He’s all the physical measurables that you would want," former NFL QB Jordan Palmer said of Guarantano in March. "He’s about 6-foot-4, probably runs a low 4.6, he’s really accurate and he’s got a strong arm. I would say he’s got one of the top couple arms in this entire draft class and I understand how strong that statement is. He’s training every day with Carson Strong and Desmond Ridder so I think that’s a really good reference point. He’s one of the biggest secrets of this draft.”

The Broncos previously worked out Strong , who, like Guarantano, left his visit without a deal. The club will continue to carry QBs Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien on the active roster and Josh Johnson on the practice squad.

