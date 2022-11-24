ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford sued by family of goalie Katie Meyer over treatment before her suicide

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJVKx_0jMkcTb500

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:54

STANFORD (CBS SF/AP) – The parents of recently deceased Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford on Wednesday, with the family saying the 21-year-old goalie was distressed about facing discipline over an incident from August 2021.

Meyer took her own life in late February. The civil lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. USA Today obtained the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Meyer spilled coffee on a Stanford football player who allegedly had sexually assaulted a soccer teammate. It also said that Meyer received a formal written notice on the evening of Feb. 28 — the same night she died — that charged her with a "Violation of the Fundamental Standard."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WU9Vn_0jMkcTb500
Katie Meyer Stanford

The violation put her diploma on hold a few months before she was supposed to graduate, USA Today reported.

Her parents argue in the lawsuit that the notice came "after-hours" while Meyer was "alone in her room without any support or resources." The lawsuit says that Meyer responded to the email "expressing how 'shocked and distraught' she was over being charged and threatened with removal from the university" and received a follow-up email that scheduled a meeting three days later.

Her parents said in the lawsuit that Meyer had "an acute stress reaction that impulsively led her" to take her life. The lawsuit also says that Meyer had told Stanford employees in November 2021 that she had "been scared for months that my clumsiness will ruin my chances of leaving Stanford on a good note."

Stanford's assistant vice president of external communications, Dee Mostofi, told USA Today on Wednesday that the school "strongly disagreed" with the lawsuit's claim that Stanford was responsible in Meyer's death and hadn't seen the complaint.

Meyer was a part of the 2019 national champion women's soccer team. She stopped two penalty shots in Stanford's 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Stanford football at crossroads after David Shaw steps down

STANFORD — David Shaw helped build Stanford into a physical powerhouse that was one of the top college football programs in the nation last decade.Shaw now believes a new coach will be best positioned to return the Cardinal to that level, leading to his decision to step down after a 16-year run on The Farm, including the last 12 as the head coach who won the most games in school history."It's time. It's time for me to step away. Time for Stanford to find that next person to lead," Shaw said at a news conference Monday, two days after announcing...
STANFORD, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after season-ending loss to BYU

Stanford coach David Shaw stepped down after the Cardinal lost 35-26 to BYU on Saturday night. The loss dropped Stanford to 3-9 in 2022. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it's time," Shaw said in a Stanford statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

'It's time'; Long-time Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after disappointing season

STANFORD — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9.Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.Shaw arrived unusually late to his postgame news conference and said his decision only came in the last few days."A...
STANFORD, CA
sfstandard.com

This Rocker Went From Whistleblower to Addict—to Fame

John Murry, a student and musician from Tupelo, Mississippi, lay limp from a heroin overdose at the Eula Hotel near the corner of 16th and Mission streets in San Francisco, less than two blocks from the college he believed mishandled a rape allegation from a fellow student. Twenty years later,...
TUPELO, MS
SFGate

UC-Berkeley can't use race in admissions. Is it a model for the country?

BERKELEY, Calif. - The University of California at Berkeley has labored to enroll more Black and Latino students in the quarter century since the state barred the consideration of race or ethnicity in its admissions. Still, those groups remain underrepresented at the renowned public university here on the eastern shore...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
Advocate

Trans Activist Convicted in Murders of Lesbian Couple and Their Son

From left: Dana Rivers, Patricia Wright, Benny Toto Diambu-Wright, and Charlotte Reed. A transgender activist has been convicted of the 2016 murders of a lesbian couple and their son in Oakland, Calif. An Alameda County jury convicted Dana Rivers of San Jose November 17, The [San Jose] Mercury News reports....
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

Failing at UC Berkeley

Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
calmatters.network

Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys

In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco officials question nonprofit's funding after audit

San Francisco (CBS SF/BCN) – A recent audit of the San Francisco non-profit the United Council of Human Services found the organization had violated city agreements related to the operation of its housing program, according to a statement from San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield. The report released Nov. 17 by the controller's office identified several issues with United Council of Human Service's operating procedures, including awarding housing to individuals who had not completed the eligibility process, among other issues.  "I have to express my deep concerns with the findings of this audit, and I urge city leadership to carefully consider the standards we need to uphold in the interest of all our residents," Rosenfield said in a statement. An audit in 2017 found similar problems, according to the controller, who said he would follow up in six months to determine the status of the organization. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Black Military Veterans: Our Past and Our Future

Bertram Clark began collecting photographs, posters and memorabilia of African Americans in the military in the 1980s. His dream was to someday open a Museum/Culture Center. The African Americans in the Military During WWII Exhibit is a pictorial history of the sacrifices and the contributions that African American men and women have made to our nation.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland

Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Paul Pelosi attack: New judge to preside over DePape case

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new judge will be presiding over the high-profile case against the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer at the Pelosi home in San Francisco.42-year-old Richmond resident David DePape faces a slew of federal, local and state charges in the Oct. 28th attack that sent Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul to the hospital with injuries from DePape's alleged violent assault with a hammer.  DePape is being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.In November, presiding Judge Loretta "Lori" Giorgi said she and Christine Pelosi had worked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrain strikes, kills person tresspassing on tracks in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau was investigating a fatal Caltrain accident that left one person dead.The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. between the Santa Clara and Lawrence Caltrain stations.The #117 train was traveling northbound and "struck an individual tresspassing on the track," according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew. Emergency crews responded but there are no details about the victim. None of the 19 passengers were injured, according to Bartholomew.The tracks were reopened at 1:21 p.m. It is still no information as to why the victim was on the tracks. This is Caltrain's 11th fatality for 2022
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
100K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy