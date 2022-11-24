ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers players reveal their favorite Thanksgiving dishes

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — It’s Thanksgiving, and it’s an American tradition to have NFL games on all day. However, the San Francisco 49ers are not one of the six teams playing this year, which means they can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

KRON4’s Red and Gold Zone spoke with a number of 49ers players who shared their favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Here’s a glimpse of what they might be eating for the holiday:

  • WR Brandon Aiyuk
    • Ham
    • Apple pie with ice cream
  • DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
    • Dressing
    • Canned cranberry sauce
  • S Talanoa Hufanga
    • Cooked pig
    • “I’m Polynesian… if I could just get a cooked pig, it’d definitely be smooth,” Hufanga said.
  • C Jake Brendel
    • Deep-fried turkey
    • “If that’s not an option, then I’m pretty much solely at the dessert table,” Brendel said.
  • WR Danny Gray
    • Dressing
    • Mac and cheese
    • “I love dressing — mac and cheese the most though,” the rookie said. “And candy and sweet like with the marshmallows and a little sugar in there. That’s my favorite.”
  • K Robbie Gould
    • Apple pie
    • “I love the leftover turkey sandwich,” Gould said.
  • DE Nick Bosa
    • Butternut squash

You can watch the players’ soundbites in the video player above.

The 49ers (6-4) host the New Orleans Saints (4-7) on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. San Francisco is currently in first place in the NFC West.

Red and Gold Zone is KRON4’s weekly 49ers show with interviews, highlights and more. It airs every Saturday at 11 p.m. on KRON4.

