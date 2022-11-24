Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
You Can Stay In A Virginia Airbnb That Is A Remodeled Caboose
If you have a travel-related bucket list that includes stays at particularly quirky destinations, you may want to add this Airbnb in Virginia.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Drone Footage Of The Danville, Virginia River District Filmed November 2022
Check out this drone footage video posted on Youtube by Nicholas Drone Service. The video shows a short aerial view of the downtown River District in Danville, Virginia. If you watch it, you’ll see the Golden Leaf Bistro, JTI Fountain, and the Historic White Mill upstream on the Dan River.
cardinalnews.org
Montgomery County trailer park one of 80-plus now owned by Alden; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke’s first Black mayor, dies at 88. — The Roanoke Times. Little appetite for Sen. Joe Manchin’s environmental permitting bill in lame-duck session; would pave way for construction...
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating rest of the year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27 was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially when...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Montgomery County (VA), Christiansburg Might Cooperate on New Fire Station
There’s a possibility that Christiansburg (VA) could get some help with its long-held plan to build a second fire station, Roanoke.com reported. A Montgomery County official, in a letter to Christiansburg’s mayor, said it would be open to discussing future opportunities with the town for the construction of a jointly-owned fire and emergency medical services facility on Roanoke Street, the report said.
WSLS
Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia
An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
wfxrtv.com
Department of Forestry takes over fighting Tobacco Row Mountain Fire
— UPDATE 11/26 4:29 p.m.: According to Monelision Fire Department no injuries have been reported due to the brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain. Firefighters say the biggest focus is containing the fire and they don’t suspect any residents will have to be evacuated. The Virginia Department of Forestry...
WSLS
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
WDBJ7.com
New diner concept opening in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new diner is set to open in Salem December 1. The West Salem Diner will occupy the space of the former West Salem BBQ. Watch the video to see Chef Steven stop by 7@four along with Jo Jo Soprano to preview the business.
How to watch the ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’ movie
A new Christmas movie that is based in West Virginia and features West Virginia's favorite Bulldog, Babydog, premiers on Thanksgiving.
WDBJ7.com
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
WSLS
Lynchburg police respond to single shot fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police say they responded to reports of a single gunshot fired Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Authorities say one cartridge casing was recovered in the 900 block of Main Street. There are no reported victims, and there has been no located vehicle or structure...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Multiple Power 5s Interested in JMU RB Commit Jarvis Green
It has been a senior season to remember for JMU RB commit Jarvis Green at Dutch Fork HS in Irmo, SC. Green has been a star leading his high school to a state championship while putting up absurd numbers. In 12 games this season, Green has an absurd 2,031 rushing...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are closed, authorities...
WDBJ7.com
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Public hearing set for Monday for potential major development in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In October, the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously approved two special use permits for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to develop the area at 15942 Moneta Road. The first would rezone a portion of the area from planned commercial development to campground use. The second...
WSLS
25-year-old woman dies in Danville crash, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said. Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person...
Comments / 3