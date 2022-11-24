ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating rest of the year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27 was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially when...
ROANOKE, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Montgomery County (VA), Christiansburg Might Cooperate on New Fire Station

There’s a possibility that Christiansburg (VA) could get some help with its long-held plan to build a second fire station, Roanoke.com reported. A Montgomery County official, in a letter to Christiansburg’s mayor, said it would be open to discussing future opportunities with the town for the construction of a jointly-owned fire and emergency medical services facility on Roanoke Street, the report said.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
ROANOKE, VA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia

An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
LOVINGSTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Department of Forestry takes over fighting Tobacco Row Mountain Fire

— UPDATE 11/26 4:29 p.m.: According to Monelision Fire Department no injuries have been reported due to the brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain. Firefighters say the biggest focus is containing the fire and they don’t suspect any residents will have to be evacuated. The Virginia Department of Forestry...
WSLS

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New diner concept opening in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new diner is set to open in Salem December 1. The West Salem Diner will occupy the space of the former West Salem BBQ. Watch the video to see Chef Steven stop by 7@four along with Jo Jo Soprano to preview the business.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg police respond to single shot fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police say they responded to reports of a single gunshot fired Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Authorities say one cartridge casing was recovered in the 900 block of Main Street. There are no reported victims, and there has been no located vehicle or structure...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are closed, authorities...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Public hearing set for Monday for potential major development in Moneta

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In October, the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously approved two special use permits for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to develop the area at 15942 Moneta Road. The first would rezone a portion of the area from planned commercial development to campground use. The second...
MONETA, VA
WSLS

25-year-old woman dies in Danville crash, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said. Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person...
DANVILLE, VA

