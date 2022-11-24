Read full article on original website
Related
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Zoltenko Farms, Wildcat blockchain
“We deliver the male.” No, I’m not referring to the U.S. Postal Service. In this case, it refers to a business that delivers selected male genetics to pork production operations across the Midwest. This same innovative farm family is also pursuing blockchain and bitcoin mining from its location in rural Kansas.
WIBW
With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
WIBW
K-State football moves to No. 13 in AP rankings
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football has moved up two spots in the AP Poll following its 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday night. The Wildcats are now at the No. 13 spot in the country heading into their first postseason game, the Big 12 Championship against TCU. That...
WIBW
As flu starts early, Riley Co. warns of severe season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the flu season starts early, Riley County officials have warned that this season will be severe. The Riley Co. Health Dept. says on Monday, Nov. 28, that flu season has started earlier in 2022 than it has in the past 13 years. It said data so far indicates this season will be severe.
WIBW
Little Apple Toyota gifts $20,000 to community organizations
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan dealership presented checks to two community organizations Monday. Little Apple Toyota welcomed Rock Creek Recreation Monday evening, handing them a $10,000 check. The folks from Little Apple Toyota were also at the Rock Creek USD 323 District Office earlier in the day, where they presented another $10,000 check to Caring Community Foundation.
Emporia gazette.com
They are the champions: Two Lyon County trees listed as biggest
As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”. The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
WIBW
Head Coach Suzie Fritz not returning to K-State in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s winningest volleyball coach, Suzie Fritz, will not be returning to the program in 2023. Coach Fritz has led the Wildcats for 22 years, and has helped the program reach the NCAA Tournament 17 times. ”Coach Fritz has poured all of her energy into...
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
No. 12 K-State faces KU for Big 12 title game spot
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State knows before its rivalry game Saturday that it needs to beat Kansas for a 14th consecutive time to earn a rematch with TCU in the Big 12 championship game. The “win and you’re in” situation for the Wildcats was created when Texas defeated...
rockchalktalk.com
How to Watch: Kansas at Kansas State
The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. A win today would give Kansas its first winning season since the entire current roster were little kids. A loss, and well its still the best season we’ve had since they were little kids. Here’s how to watch:
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Emporia nurse honored for compassion, leadership, inspiration
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nurse in Emporia has been honored for her compassion, leadership and inspiration. Newman Regional Health says that its own Cheryl Ball, RN in the Women’s Life Center, was recently honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. It said the honor is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses undertake every day.
WIBW
Jackson Co. bridge repair project creates Shawnee Co. detour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge repair project in Jackson Co. has created the need for a detour in Shawnee Co. Shawnee County staff indicate that on Monday, Nov. 28, the Jackson Co. Road and Bridge Department will close the bridge at East Rd. near 102nd for about two weeks.
WIBW
K-State football takes down KU in the Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football beat Kansas 47-27 in the 2022 Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown on Saturday night. The win punches the Wildcats’ ticket to the Big 12 Championship game. The Wildcats got off to a dominant start in the first quarter. Malik Knowles started the scoring...
Kansas State Wildcats parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz
Kansas State has decided a change of leadership is needed in volleyball.
WIBW
Oklahoma man who led police chase with stolen fuel sentenced to prison
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man who led Emporia officials on a chase with stolen fuel has been sentenced to prison for the robbery of two banks. KVOE reports that Jerry Ray Brown, 45, the Oklahoma man who led local officials on a police chase about a year prior, has been sentenced to prison for bank robbery.
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Class 2A football: Nemaha Central captures second state title in three years
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Central High School defeated Kingman in the state title game 33-17 Saturday afternoon in Salina. The Thunder, who won the 2019 state title game over Norton, scored over 20 points in all of their games this season including three 70 point games. Nemaha Central averaged 49 points and allowed just 10.5 points per game during the 2022 season.
Comments / 0