(KWNO)-The Winona Arts Center is hosting its annual “Holidaze” event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th. The “Holidaze” event is the Winona Arts Center’s celebration of winter holidays and cultural traditions through music, stories, and art. The free public gathering will once again offer a variety of activities, including making holiday cards with the ink press, which will be available throughout the duration of the event in the center’s lower level for adults and children. The gallery of the Winona Arts Center will also host various speakers and musicians as well as holiday treats in the lower level.

WINONA, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO