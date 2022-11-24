Read full article on original website
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
brproud.com
Tickets on sale for SWAC title game matchup between Southern and Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tickets are on sale now for the SWAC championship game this Saturday between Southern University and Jackson State. Southern claimed the SWAC west title after winning Saturday’s Bayou Classic against Grambling State University. The SWAC championship game is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at...
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders offered Colorado coaching job as Jackson State boss mulls options following undefeated season
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, the Jackson State coach confirmed on Monday to HBCU Legends. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job, but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS...
Jackson State to Face Southern in SWAC Championship
Southern topped Grambling State Saturday to win the SWAC West title and advance to the SWAC Championship. Jackson State hosts the Championship game on December 3 at 3:00 p.m. in Jackson.
iheart.com
Coach Prime is lit!!
Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
mageenews.com
Mendenhall South State Champs & Heading to State
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers kept the ball rolling with a 26-14 victory over the Tomcats!. Mendenhall and Stone County played at MG@...
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Win over Jackson State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson was pleased with the Hoosiers' 90-51 win over Jackson State on Friday. He talked about Tamar Bates' big day, the impact of Xavier Johnson's play and the status of the ''banged-up'' Trayce Jackson-Davis just a few days out from the big matchup with North Carolina on Wednesday.
Meridian, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Meridian, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Callaway High School basketball team will have a game with Meridian High School on November 26, 2022, 17:30:00.
Reports: Colorado Offers Head Football Coaching Job to Coach Prime
The Athletic reported Saturday that Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has been offered the head coaching job at Colorado. CBS-affiliate 247Sports analyst Carl Reed had previously reported that Coach Prime was in talks with Colorado and South Florida.
Yazoo City, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Yazoo City, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Winona Christian School soccer team will have a game with Yazoo County High School on November 28, 2022, 15:30:00.
Focused on Mississippi: Remembering John Adams
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pioneer of the Fannin Community in Rankin County passed away just before Thanksgiving. I would occasionally see John Adams at the Pelahatchie Bay trading post in our community, where the elite meet to eat and buy bait. I called him the Mayor of Fannin. It wasn’t a jest. It […]
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (five, eight, nine, sixteen, nineteen)
impact601.com
Marie Boyette
Bertha Marie Boyette, 90 of Brandon, MS passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Brandon, MS. She was born Monday, October 17, 1932, in Jasper County, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Rose Hill, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 2:00PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Rose Hill, MS. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery in Rose Hill, MS. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school
An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month. WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
desotocountynews.com
Boy dies after playing Russian Roulette
A Jackson child is dead and three have been arrested in the incident where they were playing Russian Roulette. WLBT-TV in Jackson reports the victim is a 12-year old and JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn identified him as Markell Noah. The shooting happened on Nov. 25. Jackson police have arrested...
WAPT
Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
WLBT
18-wheeler crash causes I-20 shutdown in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is still backed up in Vicksburg on I-20 West between Clay Street and Indiana Avenue. According to Vicksburg Police, an 18-wheeler crashed along the guardrails and was jackknifed in the middle of the roadway. Authorities say the driver is from Irving, Texas, and fell asleep...
Three arrested in shooting death of Jackson 12-year-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
