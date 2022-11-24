ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Florida man arrested for having nearly 1k marijuana plants growing on property

 4 days ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Sheriff Deputies arrested a Florida man after he was found to be in possession of over 950 marijuana plants and close to ten pounds of dried marijuana.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Lazaro Piloto-Gomez after reports of someone orchestrating their own marijuana growing operation.

Piloto-Gomez originally told detectives that he did have more than the 12 marijuana plants that are allowed to be owned under Colorado law.

Following a search warrant, detectives discovered a large building on the property that had been converted into two large grow rooms. Inside those rooms, they uncovered 939 marijuana plants and ten pounds of products already placed in bags.

Detectives also found an additional 20 plants inside a smaller detached garage.

Piloto-Gomez was arrested and has been charged with cultivation manufacturing or marijuana with intent to distribute.

The home and adjacent buildings were condemned due to illegal changes being made to the property’s electrical system.

Comments

crusty sea monkey
3d ago

I don't understand why it is legal too purchase it from a dispensary, but it is illegal too grow it in your yard....

Reply(1)
3
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
