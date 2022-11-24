ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Adams to dine at Rikers on Thanksgiving with jailed mom and baby

By Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams spent Thanksgiving Day visiting the children of first responders, giving out meals in Harlem and planned to stop at Rikers Island later to have dinner with a jailed mother and her baby.

Hizzoner’s packed schedule started in midtown Manhattan, addressing families at the 21st annual First Responder’s Children’s Foundation – a charity that raises money for the kids of first responders that either died or were injured serving in the line of duty.

“I still wake up every day to say I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America…This is the greatest country on the globe – only country with ‘dream’ attached to our name. There’s no German dream, French dream, Polish dream, but damn it, that’s an American dream!” Adams, a former captain in the NYPD, said to cheers.

“Don’t ever count out those who have sacrificed their lives for us. The police commissioner and I are committed to the public safety of this city and the public safety of this country and I want to thank the family members who are here. You may have lost your loved ones, but they [are] still with you.”

Adams affirmed his commitment to public safety during his Thanksgiving speech.
Brigitte Stelzer
Eric Adams and Rev. Al Sharpton served Thanksgiving meals at the National Action Network.
Brigitte Stelzer

He also stopped by the start of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, after joining NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell last night for a safety briefing as the helium balloons were being inflated.

Then the self-proclaimed vegan – although he sometimes strays off that menu – scooped a green veggie dish beside the Rev. Al Sharpton, at the civil rights leader’s National Action Network headquarters in Harlem.

The pair worked alongside other notable city pols like City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens) and Comptroller Brad Lander.

Adams scooped a green veggie dish beside the Rev. Al Sharpton.
Brigitte Stelzer
The National Action Network was one of many stops Adams made throughout Thanksgiving day.
Brigitte Stelzer
Adams began his day at the 21st annual First Responder's Children's Foundation.
Brigitte Stelzer
Adams also planned on visiting Rikers Island for dinner to meet with staff and eat with inmates.
Brigitte Stelzer

“After being here, I’m heading to Rikers Island to sit down with some of the inmates,” he said. “There’s a young lady there who has a newborn baby and I’m going to sit down and have a meal with her as she’s incarcerated right now.

City Hall did not provide additional details about the meeting when contacted by The Post.

Adams added he’ll also talk to correction officers at the controversial jail complex, which has recorded 18 deaths of detainees since the start of this year.

“The real signal this year as we get it, right, because some people think it’s thanks-receiving – and it’s not, it’s Thanksgiving.”

“This is many stops we’re making, just to give thanks to what the city has been for us. And what we want to provide for others,” added the mayor.

