King Charles worries ‘The Crown’ overshadows his real reign, and more celebrity news
King Charles worried that the start of his reign would be overshadowed by his past, according to a royal expert. Katie Nicholl believes that the 74-year-old monarch was previously concerned about the potentially damaging influence of ‘The Crown’, the hit Netflix series. She explained on Entertainment Tonight: “I...
Catherine Ommanney: Prince Harry gave me the most passionate kiss of my life
Catherine Ommanney had the most “passionate kiss of [her] life” with Prince Harry. The ‘Real Housewives of D.C’ star, 51, “mucked about” with the 38-year-old royal – who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has children Archie, three and 17-month-old Lili with her – when he was 21 and ended up chatting with him “for ages”.
Sinitta has had to grow a ‘thick skin’ since dating Brad Pitt
Sinitta has had to grow a “thick skin” since dating Brad Pitt. The 59-year-old pop star dated Hollywood actor Brad, 58, on and off in the early 1980s and even though he was “very kind” she has “always dated” the person other people want her to.
Mariah Carey’s life is ‘more layered than people realize’
Mariah Carey’s life is “more layered” than people imagine. The 52-year-old singer – who is working on a TV series based on her memoir – believes her route to superstardom has been more complicated than people realize. Mariah – who released her memoir, ‘The Meaning...
Adele amazed after Shania Twain is spotted at her show
Adele was amazed to find out Shania Twain had come to see her Las Vegas show. The pop star is currently performing her ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and she shared a picture which showed the ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ singer sitting in the audience over the weekend (26.11.22-27.11.22) – and Adele admitted she was glad she didn’t spot her while she was on stage.
Jaime Pressly: I’m always mistaken for Margot Robbie
Jaime Pressly is often mistaken for Margot Robbie. The 45-year-old actress has revealed that people frequently confuse her with the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ star. Jaime shared: “The celebrity I am mistaken for is Margot Robbie. It happens all the time.”. The Hollywood star also insisted that...
Mariah Carey wants her kids to have ‘everything’ after her own ‘messed up’ childhood
Mariah Carey wants her kids to have “everything” after her own “messed up” childhood. The 52-year-old pop star – whose track ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has gone on to become the best-selling Christmas single by a female artist since its 1994 release – is mother to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon and explained that the festive time of year just makes her “happy” after enduring such a life “transformation.”
Working with Tim Burton was a life-long dream, says Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie fulfilled a life-long dream by working with Tim Burton. The 44-year-old actress teamed up with the acclaimed director to shoot ‘Wednesday’, Netflix’s new comedy-horror series, and Gwendoline has revealed that she relished the experience. Gwendoline – who stars on the show alongside the likes of...
Catherine Zeta-Jones: All marriages have ups and downs
Catherine Zeta-Jones thinks it’s “crazy” she’s been married for 22 years. The 53-year-old actress – who married Michael Douglas in November 2020 after two years together – split briefly from her spouse in 2013 but thinks it is normal for any long relationship to have its low patches.
Queen Elizabeth joked intruder had ‘put a dampner’ on Christmas
Queen Elizabeth joked an intruder armed with a crossbow had “put a dampner” on her Christmas celebrations. The late monarch – who died in September aged 96 – was at home in Windsor Castle but didn’t have contact with a man was arrested just 500 yards from her private apartments on 25 December last year.
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
Cardi B feels “so hopeless” trying to comfort her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff. The 30-year-old singer, who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 told ‘The Neighbourhood Talk’ both their hearts have been “so heavy” since Migos musician Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston.
Nicole Kidman bids $10,000 for Hugh Jackman’s hat
Nicole Kidman bid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s hat. The 54-year-old actor is currently starring in the Broadway production of ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ actress Nicole, 55, attended the show on Saturday (26.11.22) where she took part in an auction to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and offered up six figures for the signed hat.
Fatherhood is amazing, says Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum loves the challenge of fatherhood. The 70-year-old actor has sons Charlie, seven, and River, five, with his wife Emilie Livingston, and he’s found fatherhood to be a “fun” experience. Jeff – who married Emilie in 2014 – shared: “It’s amazing, it’s revivifying, and makes my...
Kathryn Hahn applies to have her kids’ names changed
Kathryn Hahn and her husband Ethan Sandler have gone to court to change their children’s names. The ‘Bad Moms’ star and her actor husband have filed documents at a court in California in a bid to add their mother’s last name as a second middle name for their 16-year-old son Leonard and their 13-year-old daughter Mae, according to TMZ.com.
Jodie Sweetin is ‘not opposed’ to a Fuller House reboot
Jodie Sweetin is “not opposed” to the idea of another ‘Full House’ reboot. The 40-year-old actress is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the classic ABC comedy as well as its Netflix sequel ‘Fuller House’ but believes a third incarnation of the show could happen if it was done in a similar vein to fellow sitcom ‘The Golden Girls’, which followed Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as four retired women who share a home together.
Bob Dylan’s ‘regret’ over ‘error in judgment’ in book signing row
Bob Dylan has offered his “deepest regrets” to fans over an “error in judgment” in using a machine to sign copies of his new book. The 81-year-old ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ star was caught up in a furore after $600 limited edition copies of his tome ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’ were advertised as “hand-signed” but were later found to have been autographed using an “autopen” which replicated his scrawl.
