The Independent

Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin

A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
extratv

Taylor Dayne Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Life Is Precious’

Singer Taylor Dayne, 60, is opening up about her recent battle with colon cancer. The star spoke with “Good Morning America,” telling the outlet, "Life is precious." Dayne said she had been getting colonoscopies twice per year after some benign polyps were found in the past. At her...
People

TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Want to Make Memories'

“My boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart," Jonnie Irwin said, sharing that he’s now focusing on his remaining time with family Jonnie Irwin, a popular television host, revealed that he has terminal cancer. The 48-year-old, who hosts BBC's Escape to the Country, recently spoke to Hello! magazine and revealed that has lung cancer that has spread to his brain. "I don't know how long I have left," he told the outlet, adding that he hopes his story will inspire others to "make the...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
ABC News

NeNe Leakes' son Brentt leaves hospital 2 months after stroke, heart failure

NeNe Leakes gave fans an update on her son Brentt's health nearly two months after he suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to show the progress Brentt, 23, has made in his recovery since the Sept. 26 health scare, showing him "walking and talking" around the hospital.
The Independent

4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
The Independent

Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer

A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
The Independent

Woman’s agony as her father and uncle die four days apart after ‘one in a million’ diagnosis

A woman has shared her devastation after losing her father and uncle to the same type of brain tumour just four days apart.In January 2022 Stacey Pollard, 42, was forced to say goodbye to her father, Geoff Pollard, and her uncle, Pete Pollard, four days apart, after they both died from glioblastoma (GBM). The brothers were told the chance of them both being diagnosed with a GBM was one in a million.Stacey, who works in Asda’s café, Estover, is taking part in Brain Tumour Research’s 100 Squats or Star Jumps a Day in November, a fundraising challenge that aims to...
Popculture

TV Host Claims He Was Fired From Job After Getting Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

British reporter Jonnie Irwin claims he was fired from his hosting gig on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun after receiving his terminal cancer diagnosis. According to Irwin, he had late stage cancer of the lung that spread to his brain. He initially learned of his illness in 2020 while filming the property travel show. While speaking with The Sun, Irwin alleged Channel 4 and A Place in the Sun producer Freeform Productions cut his presenter role the minute he told them about it. He claims he was paid off mid-season and his contract was then not renewed. "That hurt. That broke my heart," he said, Deadline reports. "I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now."
BBC

Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...

