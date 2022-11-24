ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne

By Lydia Reuille
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Crews reported finding moderate smoke conditions on the inside of the house. FWFD said the fire was in the walls and extending to the attic.

According to the report, two adults, three children, and their pets escaped the home without any injuries.

Firefighters worked for about 20 minutes to control the fire. Damage was extensive on the second floor and attic area, according to the report.

The fire department said the two-story house was ultimately condemned due to the damage.

Crews assisting firefighters included FWPD, TRAA, NCE, AEP, NIPSCO and the Red Cross.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

