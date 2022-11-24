Read full article on original website
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France advanced, and Kylian Mbappe got them there. The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 Saturday with Mbappe scoring both goals.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Protester with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A protester ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE” on the front and “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN” on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay.
'Normal thing to do': Japanese fans tidy up at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The sight of Japanese fans at a World Cup bagging trash after a match — win or lose — always surprises non-Japanese. Japanese players are famous for doing the same in their team dressing room: hanging up towels, cleaning the floor, and even leaving a thank-you note.
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 9
Highlights from the ninth day of the World Cup in Qatar on Monday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Quinbrook Wins More National Grid Pathfinder Contracts
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the investment needed to deliver the energy transition, announced today the award of additional contracts by National Grid ESO, the electricity system operator of the UK, for two new synchronous condensers in Phase 3 of the Stability Pathfinder Programme (“Stability Pathfinder Phase 3”). National Grid’s Stability Pathfinder Programme commenced in 2019 1 and offers fully inflation-indexed revenue contracts supporting the construction of new infrastructure aimed at improving grid stability. Quinbrook’s new synchronous condensers will provide critical grid support services enabling the safe and stable addition of more renewable energy to the UK power system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005814/en/ (Quinbrook’s first synchronous condenser located in Rassau South Wales) (Photo: Business Wire)
