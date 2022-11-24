Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with oblique injury
Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the third play of the second half, taking a hard hit in the midsection from Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. The medical staff surrounded him before the next drive. Rodgers stayed in the game but was grimacing every play. He was in obvious discomfort as...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson deletes vulgar tweet, lashes out at reporter’s characterization of it
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.”
NBC Sports
Seahawks’ Darrell Taylor ran off sideline onto field to block after interception, refs didn’t notice
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr...
NBC Sports
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
NBC Sports
Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson
Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson’s tweet was “out of character”
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to Twitter criticism with a vulgar tweet for which he has received plenty of criticism. It took Jackson several hours to delete the tweet on Sunday night. On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Jackson about the situation on Monday morning. “[I]...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Bills injury report: Two starters miss Monday's practice
It could be the Rhamondre Stevenson show when the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Damien Harris did not participate in Monday's practice due to a thigh injury he suffered in the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn also was absent for the session and could miss his second straight game with a foot injury.
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
NBC Sports
Bucs coach gives odd explanation for not calling key timeout vs. Browns
Todd Bowles' questionable clock management may have cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns scored a game-tying touchdown with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but that left plenty of time for Tom Brady and the Bucs to march down the field. The ex-New England Patriots quarterback has led an NFL record 55 game-winning drives in his career and the Bucs had all three of their timeouts at their disposal, so getting into field-goal range was a strong possibility.
NBC Sports
Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash
The Faithful were ready to warmly welcome a few familiar faces back to Levi’s Stadium next week. But that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some. That's because Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- who were 49ers together from 2018 to 2021 -- both recently threw some shade at their former franchise and colleagues.
NBC Sports
Shanahan responds to Mostert's claim 49ers mishandled his injury
As if there wasn’t enough drama heading into a star-studded clash between the 49ers and Miami Dolphins in Week 13 at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco will face off against a high-flying Miami team that features not only former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel but also a running back tandem of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: It would be a tall order for Jameson Williams to play this week
Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams began practicing with the team last week and that development created some excitement about the wide receiver’s long-awaited debut in the team’s lineup. That excitement may need to be managed for a little while longer. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at a...
NBC Sports
Whitner: Dolphins offense 'better come ready' for 49ers’ defense
One of the marquee matchups on the Week 13 slate of games is between the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. Despite being on opposite ends of the country, plenty connects the two franchises. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spent five seasons in the Bay Area as an assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s...
NBC Sports
Benny Snell’s 2-yard touchdown run hands Steelers the lead again
A game finally has broken out in Indianapolis. It took the Steelers only 5 minutes, 21 seconds to answer the Colts and regain the lead, 24-17, with 9:55 remaining in Monday Night Football. The Steelers had no points, 18 yards and no first downs in the third quarter. They opened...
NBC Sports
Belichick makes odd false claim about Patriots' 2021 games vs. Bills
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has an encyclopedic football memory and no interest in sugar-coating his team's shortcomings. Both of which made his comments Monday morning quite surprising. Ahead of the Patriots' matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Belichick was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill...
NBC Sports
Jaguars’ Andrew Wingard loves Doug Pederson after having to deal with Urban Meyer
Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard said after Sunday’s win over the Ravens that the contrast between last year and this year is night and day. Last year, the Jaguars’ coach was Urban Meyer, and Wingard said that made quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s rookie year a major challenge. “I”m just,...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and wife welcome son
Mahomes' 7-pound, 8-ounce namesake, nicknamed "Bronze," is his second child with his wife, Brittany.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
