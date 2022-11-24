Todd Bowles' questionable clock management may have cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns scored a game-tying touchdown with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but that left plenty of time for Tom Brady and the Bucs to march down the field. The ex-New England Patriots quarterback has led an NFL record 55 game-winning drives in his career and the Bucs had all three of their timeouts at their disposal, so getting into field-goal range was a strong possibility.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO