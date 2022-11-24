ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with oblique injury

Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the third play of the second half, taking a hard hit in the midsection from Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. The medical staff surrounded him before the next drive. Rodgers stayed in the game but was grimacing every play. He was in obvious discomfort as...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night

As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson

Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson’s tweet was “out of character”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to Twitter criticism with a vulgar tweet for which he has received plenty of criticism. It took Jackson several hours to delete the tweet on Sunday night. On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Jackson about the situation on Monday morning. “[I]...
NBC Sports

Patriots-Bills injury report: Two starters miss Monday's practice

It could be the Rhamondre Stevenson show when the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Damien Harris did not participate in Monday's practice due to a thigh injury he suffered in the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn also was absent for the session and could miss his second straight game with a foot injury.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints

The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls

SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
NBC Sports

Bucs coach gives odd explanation for not calling key timeout vs. Browns

Todd Bowles' questionable clock management may have cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns scored a game-tying touchdown with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but that left plenty of time for Tom Brady and the Bucs to march down the field. The ex-New England Patriots quarterback has led an NFL record 55 game-winning drives in his career and the Bucs had all three of their timeouts at their disposal, so getting into field-goal range was a strong possibility.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash

The Faithful were ready to warmly welcome a few familiar faces back to Levi’s Stadium next week. But that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some. That's because Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- who were 49ers together from 2018 to 2021 -- both recently threw some shade at their former franchise and colleagues.
NBC Sports

Shanahan responds to Mostert's claim 49ers mishandled his injury

As if there wasn’t enough drama heading into a star-studded clash between the 49ers and Miami Dolphins in Week 13 at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco will face off against a high-flying Miami team that features not only former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel but also a running back tandem of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Whitner: Dolphins offense 'better come ready' for 49ers’ defense

One of the marquee matchups on the Week 13 slate of games is between the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. Despite being on opposite ends of the country, plenty connects the two franchises. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spent five seasons in the Bay Area as an assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s...
NBC Sports

Belichick makes odd false claim about Patriots' 2021 games vs. Bills

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has an encyclopedic football memory and no interest in sugar-coating his team's shortcomings. Both of which made his comments Monday morning quite surprising. Ahead of the Patriots' matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Belichick was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill...
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win

Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

