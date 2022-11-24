ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Holiday spirit shines bright in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's iconic Moontower in Zilker Park is officially lit, which also officially means the holidays are in full swing in the Capital City. The tree was supposed to be lit at 6 p.m. but wasn’t lit until 6:30 p.m., so the anticipation was building. But...
AUSTIN, TX
Rally For All of Austin gathering held for Austin community

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Nov. 27, Mayoral candidate Celia Israel hosted an event for special guests and the community to gather, before early voting for a runoff election begins. The rally started after 3 p.m. at the Pease Park Terrace & Cottage located at 1100 Kingsbury St, Austin,...
AUSTIN, TX
2022 pecan season faces weather challenges

CEDAR CREEK, Texas -- If you love pecans, you're not alone. Texas is the country's third-highest pecan producer behind Georgia and New Mexico. Bastrop County's Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Company produces 600 thousand pounds every year. During the holiday season, they bake 400 pies a day. But they're also...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
'Smile Army' leaves cards of kindness across the country

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dara Maxwell runs a fast-growing army in South Carolina to help strangers fight a battle they’re facing, and their weapon of choice is a simple smile. “It’s a funny story,” Maxwell said explaining how the popular initiative began. She said she...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Grinch brings holiday musical to Austin for the first time

It’s not the Whos in Whoville who are crying boo-hoo on Monday. The Grinch popped into Austin to warn the city he’s making plans to steal Christmas. The green, mean guy proved he has a heart “two sizes too small” when he brought his own, I Hate Christmas So Much sign to Austin’s iconic I Love You So Much mural on South Congress Avenue.
AUSTIN, TX
I-35 in Austin ranked third most congested roadway in Texas

Interstate 35, specifically from US Highway 290 North to Ben White Boulevard, was ranked the third most congested roadway in Texas, according to a study from Texas A&M University. Two years ago, it was ranked number one. I-35 also had the most severe truck freight congestion for the second year...
AUSTIN, TX
Lucy in Disguise set to close on Dec. 17

A costume shop on South Congress is closing its doors in December after 38 years in business. Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds announced on Facebook that the official closing date will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Until then, everything in the store will be 50% off. The store, which used to...
AUSTIN, TX
City of Austin Utilities help customers prepare for winter weather

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. – or while supplies last. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 and Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 and Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Austin Water also shared tips to prepare pipes for freezing weather, including dripping faucets and knowing where the water main shutoff valve is.
AUSTIN, TX
City's Gift of Comfort program helps those in need pay utility bills

Anyone who wants to make a payment toward a friend or loved one’s utility bill this Giving Tuesday will be able to through the city of Austin’s Gift of Comfort Program. The program allows anyone, whether they are a City of Austin Utilities customer or not, to pay any amount of another customer’s bill. All they need is the name and address of the recipient.
AUSTIN, TX
Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
ROUND ROCK, TX
AFD responds to S Austin structure fire

The Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire in south Austin Monday morning. Crews arrived at 1006 Banister Lane just after 8 a.m. Around 20 minutes later, AFD tweeted that the fire was put out and crews were removing residual smoke. ALSO | US 183 reopens in Leander after...
AUSTIN, TX
James White's legacy lives on through the Broken Spoke

There is something special about the Broken Spoke. "This is a place that will feed your soul literally... There is no place in the whole wide world like this," says Stephanie Crow. She's worked there for forty-five years and is a friend of the White family, who own the legendary...
AUSTIN, TX
Runoff Election: Qadri, Guerrero vying for Austin City Council District 9 seat

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters will head back to the polls this Thursday for early voting in the city's runoff election. Voters will choose the city's next mayor and three new city council members. The two front runners, Zohaib "Zo" Qadri and Linda Guerrero are still in the District 9 city council race fighting to the finish for a seat on the dais.
AUSTIN, TX
Travis County to vote on additional measures to reduce drug overdoses

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — As the year 2022 comes to an end, Travis County appears to be on the verge of reporting twice as many fatal drug overdoses than it recorded in 2021. And their medical examiner’s 2021 report shows that overdose deaths in which fentanyl was detected rose by 237%—from 35 in 2020 to 118 in 2021.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin police search for bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery Monday afternoon at an IBC Bank. According to a press release, the bank robbery happened on November 28 at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez Street just after 1 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX

