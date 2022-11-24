ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDIO-TV

Prince William focuses U.S. trip on climate amid Harry row

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the United States in eight years this week, a trip clouded by tensions with William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

