The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking for a vehicle involved an incident where a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey said investigators believe a 2015 to 2018 Volkswagen Jetta was the vehicle in the collision, which took place at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Alabama 184. Troopers did not say what color the car may have been.

TOWN CREEK, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO