PC non-profit gives out Thanksgiving meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — One Panama City non-profit is providing for those without a home on Thanksgiving. Panama City Rescue mission is preparing around 100 meals for the homeless and anyone else in need of food.

The meals are being provided by stores like Publix and Target, as well as restaurants like Mission Barbeque. Panama City Rescue Mission just reopened two weeks ago after being destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

“People can’t afford to pay rent, put gas in the car and continue to put food on the table that they’ve been used to,” Panama City Rescue Mission CEO Steven Fett. “So they come out here for a meal.”

Prior to Hurricane Michael, Fett said Panama City Rescue Mission fed 800 people on Thanksgiving.

Fett said 40% of people in the area live at or below the national poverty area.

