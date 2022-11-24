Read full article on original website
Lakers fan wins $75,000 by making halfcourt shot
The Indiana Pacers didn't have their best game from 3-point range Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. But one fan went 1-for-1 from halfcourt and made $75,000. The fan had a little slingshot in his form but banked it in. Then he high-fived some fans, did the Griddy and got some love from...
Joel Embiid drops 30 points in return, keeps 76ers on roll
Joel Embiid hit the game-winning shot and made a game-saving steal for Philadelphia in his return Monday night from a foot sprain.
D.J. Lagway had 'amazing' final USC Trojans visit
D.J. Lagway loved his final visit to USC over the weekend. And it helped that the Trojans beat Notre Dame on national television in front of a packed Coliseum. "It was amazing - the culture and the historic background USC has," Lagway told SBLive Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec. "Being around ...
Elijah Mitchell Out 6-8 Weeks with Knee Injury
The San Francisco 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell for six to eight weeks because of a knee injury. This will be the second stint he’s missed this season because of a knee injury and he is headed back to injured reserve. The team is hopeful he will be able to return if the team makes the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs. Mitchell was believed to suffer an MCL sprain in the team’s 13-0 Week Twelve win against the New Orleans Saints. That injury was confirmed Monday afternoon and announced by the team.
