The San Francisco 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell for six to eight weeks because of a knee injury. This will be the second stint he’s missed this season because of a knee injury and he is headed back to injured reserve. The team is hopeful he will be able to return if the team makes the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs. Mitchell was believed to suffer an MCL sprain in the team’s 13-0 Week Twelve win against the New Orleans Saints. That injury was confirmed Monday afternoon and announced by the team.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO