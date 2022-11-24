PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – For many people, football takes center stage on Thanksgiving Day, but one local family had their eyes glued to the National Dog Show, hoping to get a glimpse of 15-year-old Natalia Backos. This past weekend, the Salem Township Teenager was out at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia with her seven-year-old Parson Russell Terrier, Boozer. Boozer took home the win at "Best In Show" for the breed and those honors got him some time in the big group ring during the broadcast of the show. They didn't get a big individual cut, just a little bit of...

