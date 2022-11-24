ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Salem Township Teenager and her dog 'Boozer' take home Best In Show at National Dog Show

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – For many people, football takes center stage on Thanksgiving Day, but one local family had their eyes glued to the National Dog Show, hoping to get a glimpse of 15-year-old Natalia Backos. This past weekend, the Salem Township Teenager was out at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia with her seven-year-old Parson Russell Terrier, Boozer. Boozer took home the win at "Best In Show" for the breed and those honors got him some time in the big group ring during the broadcast of the show. They didn't get a big individual cut, just a little bit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
UPI News

National Dog Show: How to watch, what to expect

The National Dog Show will air at noon EST Thursday on NBC. The competition, which began in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog show was rebranded in 2002 when NBC began broadcasting the event.
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DOPE Quick Reads

Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Daily Mail

Round of Appaws! 'Crowd-pleasing' French bulldog named Winston - who is co-owned by NFL player Morgan Fox and his family - wins top title at National Dog Show

Winston, a cream-colored French bulldog, has claimed top honors at the 2022 National Dog Show, after unseating Claire the Scottish Deerhound who made history by winning the last two years of the annual event. The National Dog Show said Winston is a 'bouncy, crowd-pleasing French Bulldog' and has previously won...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

French bulldog crowned winner of National Dog Show for first time

Winston the French bulldog was named Best in Show at this year’s annual National Dog Show. The three-year-old dog is the first French bulldog to win the competition’s top prize.The cream-coloured pup beat out 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties at the 21st annual dog show, which is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast on NBC following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Winston first declared victory in the Non-Sporting Group category out of 20 other dog breeds, before beating out six other finalists for best in show.This win marks Winston’s 78th best in show title,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Pup Using Dad As Human Dog Bed Melts Hearts: 'Feel Safe'

An adorable video of a golden retriever puppy using his dad as a human dog bed has gone viral on TikTok with over 800,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @barneymccarthy, Barney the pup can be seen lying on his back in his dad's arms in the sun at a Chicago based brewery, Pilot Project Brewing, legs stretched out and eyes closed, clearly feeling relaxed and safe.
Whiskey Riff

Black House Cat Takes A Run At Red Fox & Quickly Shows It Who’s Boss

These cats are pretty wild themselves. House cats have no chill. Well, they do have a lot of chill, but they also have a whole lot of wild instincts left in them. Anyone who lets their cat go outdoors knows about it all to well. Nearly all house cats have proudly set a dead squirrel at the feet of their owners.
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
