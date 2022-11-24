Has always had a long-standing relationship with the sport of basketball. The brand continues to pay homage to the sport with a new release of the Air Force 1 Low. Landing as a part of the latest Air Force 1 lineup, the “Leap High” colorway arrives in an all-white leather build as the base. The shoe is detailed in various colorful embroidered Swooshes on the sides. On the right shoe are an orange Swoosh on the outside lateral and an aqua Swoosh on the inside. The left shoe sees a golden yellow Swoosh on the inside and a pink one on the outside. The shoe also features silver detailed embroidery, as well as the “Just Do It.” phrase near the toe box. The tongue includes a multicolor Swoosh emblem, while the words “Leap High” are noted around the top of the shoe. A speckled colorful insole and midsole rounds out the design.

