SoleFly's New Jordan Brand Apparel Collection Honors MJ's Love for Yacht Life and Fishing
SoleFly and Jordan Brand have been working on collaborative projects since 2016 when they debuted an Air Jordan 23 team-up, and this year, the duo is reuniting to produce a new take on the Air Jordan 13 with accompanying apparel. The clothing items in this initiative pay homage to Michael Jordan‘s affinity for yacht life and fishing and have been officially revealed by Nike.
COMME des GARÇONS and PORTER Link Up For Special Holiday Bag Collection
COMME des GARÇONS and PORTER are in their (collaborative) bag this holiday season, working together on an eight-bag capsule as part of CdG’s annual holiday celebrations. Dubbed “Holidays with PORTER,” the collection offers four different bag silhouettes, each presented in a festive red or a muted black and made from PORTER’s ultra-durable nylon.
KOHH's Label Dogs Joins Bad Boy for Capsule Collection
While 2021 saw Japanese musician KOHH‘s retirement, the multifaceted artist continues to deliver creatively in the form of his label Dogs. The brand’s latest venture includes a collaboration with old-school lifestyle company Bad Boy. Teaming up on a range of co-branded apparel, the duo now sees its gray iterations launch exclusively via HBX.
Concepts Presents 130-Piece "Surreality Collection"
Boston-based retailer Concepts has revealed its latest capsule collection centered around an iconic symbol of the northeast, the lobster. After a first look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster” was revealed earlier this month, we now get a first glimpse at the expansive 130-piece “Surreality Collection” featuring complimentary in-house apparel and accessories.
RIOT HILL Continues Its Subversive Outlook With Its Latest Capsule Collection
Returning with another capsule, RIOT HILL has put together another limited range for Fall/Winter 2022. Comprised of 14-pieces, the latest capsule collection sees the label draw from its expansive graphic archive for a continuation of its subversive outlook. The capsule collection features hoodies, crewnecks, T-shirts, cropped tanks, shorts, trucker hats...
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
Luke Tadashi and the Air Jordan 13 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Luke Tadashi is a basketball zealot. The game has permeated his life, from scoring baskets on his Little Tikes hoop to playing on the AAU circuit as a young adult to the present day. Growing up in Los Angeles, CA, Tadashi didn’t just view basketball as a sport, but a vehicle for expression, which is why he gravitated towards the fashion sensibilities that his favorite players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were exhibiting during their careers. This lifelong fandom manifested into a fervor for sneakers and ultimately led to him co-founding Bristol Studio, an imprint that intersects hoops and design.
Hender Scheme SS23 Brings an Awfully Familiar Looking Sneaker
Hender Scheme never officially announces which sneaker has influenced its Manual Industrial Products line, but for Spring/Summer 2023 the references are crystal clear, delivering its take on a style that’s very close to the New Balance 991. And while this is the star of the show this season, the Japanese footwear pioneer has plenty more styles up its sleeve, serving up a bevy of premium leather classics, newcomers, and even some bags and homeware pieces.
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Studio" Restocks This Week
When Tom Sachs announced that his latest project with would be perennial, skeptics questioned the validity of this commitment. Known for highly-sought after collaborations with the Swoosh, the American contemporary artist has held true to his word thus far with his initial NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” colorway hitting shelves for a third time this year.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following the inaugural release of its Ultimo 2022 range, Palace is now readying the drop of the Week 2 drop of its Holiday 2022 collection. The Week 2 release for the season features outerwear, sweatshirts, pants, caps, and beanies. The Holiday 2022 Week 2 release is led by the warm...
Full Look at the Off-White™ c/o POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) "EQUIPMENT™" Collection
Unveiled during Off-White™‘s Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection runway presentation, POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) has now released its highly-anticipated collaboration with Off-White™. Conceived by the late Virgil Abloh, the special partnership started back in 2020 when Abloh connected with PAF to develop a collection that explores the terrain of today.
Berlin Concept Store GATE194 Strips Back Fred Perry's Classic Twin Tipped Polo Shirt
Fred Perry is typically associated with British subcultures, but in the 1980s, its mother country ravers often went further afield than just parking lots, grassland and underground warehouses dotted around the U.K., sometimes landing in the techno mecca that is Berlin, underpinned by burgeoning queer and punk scenes. This is where Fred Perry came in, often dressing such nighttime hedonists in their search for the next best party, and now the brand comes full circle with its collaboration with GATE194.
New Balance Readies the 9060 in "Ivory Cream" and "Truffle"
New Balance’s chunky 9060 silhouette made its debut earlier this year and has received several in-line and collaborative makeovers. The sneaker now appears in soft “Ivory Cream” and darkened “Truffle” colorways. The former features a nude mesh base, which lays beneath tonal leather trimmings that...
adidas Presents the 4D Krazed in All-White and All-Black Looks
Since the introduction of BOOST, has leaned heavily on its technologies in the design of its sneakers. Between its sock-like Primeknit uppers and midsole cushioning systems such as BOOST and 4D, the Three Stripes have found much success tapping into its innovations. Earlier this year, we dove into what makes 4D different as the brand presented its 4DFWD 2. Now, another 4D-infused model has arrived with the futuristic 4D Krazed.
On Keeps Things Moving With Its New Cloudaway "Smoky Quartz" Sneaker
Hot on the heels of its recently-dropped “Lumos” collection — which was packed with technical running garments — Swiss sportswear brand On has just presented a new limited-edition running shoe in the form of the Cloudaway “Smoky Quartz.”. Traditionally, On is best known for supplying...
Stüssy Delivers Second Holiday '22 Drop
Following the release of the Stüssy x Dries Van Noten collaboration, the titular streetwear brand is circling back to the Holiday’22 collection announced earlier this month. Just in time for a chilly December to round out the year, Stüssy took to Instagram a few days ago to announce...
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Leap High" Pays Tribute to the Sport of Basketball
Has always had a long-standing relationship with the sport of basketball. The brand continues to pay homage to the sport with a new release of the Air Force 1 Low. Landing as a part of the latest Air Force 1 lineup, the “Leap High” colorway arrives in an all-white leather build as the base. The shoe is detailed in various colorful embroidered Swooshes on the sides. On the right shoe are an orange Swoosh on the outside lateral and an aqua Swoosh on the inside. The left shoe sees a golden yellow Swoosh on the inside and a pink one on the outside. The shoe also features silver detailed embroidery, as well as the “Just Do It.” phrase near the toe box. The tongue includes a multicolor Swoosh emblem, while the words “Leap High” are noted around the top of the shoe. A speckled colorful insole and midsole rounds out the design.
First Look at the Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey"
2023 looks to be yet another promising year for Nike and Jordan Brand as rumors and first looks at their upcoming lineups continue to excite the sneaker world. One of the latest to emerge, the Air Jordan 11 is set to remix its iconic “Cool Grey” by utilizing its low-top style in a new “Cement Grey” colorway.
Official Look at the adidas adiFOM Q "Core Black/Impact Orange"
And its lifestyle sneaker category have expanded with a multitude of innovative silhouettes in 2022 like the adiFOM Q, and now it’s slated to be ushered in a brand new “Core Black/Impact Orange” colorway. The silhouette — which stirred up controversy given its likeness to Ye‘s popular adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR — first emerged in this palette back in August, but now we have an official look at the pair and learned its release date.
Gucci’s Puffer Ski Boots Come in Multicolored Allure
As temperatures continue to drop, ski season draws near. But this time, Gucci’s new puffer ski boots elevate one’s traditional mountain-ready outfits. Making dressing to ski just as fun as the activity itself, the three nylon puffer GG Boots come in multicolored designs. With an all-over Gucci monogram print, the first variation features a red and green striped ankle with a sky-blue toe. Also on the design is a peanut butter-colored leather border and a wheat-colored gum sole. The next variation comes in rust, black and off-white with a powder blue toe and deep-plum detailing. Finishing off the colorway is a black leather border and black gum sole.
