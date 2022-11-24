The 2022 Soul Train Awards were flooded with new and emerging talent. Coco Jones held down the Amplified Stage, Tems took home “Best New Artist” honors, Ari Lennox performed and Muni Long secured The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Alongside the crop of new and emerging artists, Jazmine Sullivan topped the “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist” category, Mary J. Blige won the “Certified Soul Award” and Xscape was honored. Above all else, a woman won the “Best Album of the Year” award for the fifth consecutive year. This time, Beyoncé’s Renaissance was the big winner. In fact, it marked her fourth victory in that particular category. For a complete list of winners at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, check out the list below.

1 DAY AGO