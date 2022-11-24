Read full article on original website
Twitter Debates Masego, Devin Morrison & Fetty Wap’s Renditions Of ‘Yamz’
More than one year ago, Masego and Devin Morrison delivered a Thanksgiving-themed track called “Yamz.” Complete with a holiday-themed artwork and a video that garnered more than two million views on YouTube, the collaboration was deemed a success by many. One year later, Fetty Wap reemerged with his own rendition of “Yamz” called “Sweet Yamz.” The track quickly became a hit thanks to the virality of TikTok and Instagram.
Here Are The Nominations For The 2022 Soul Train Awards
Thanksgiving meals have set in, college football rivalry games are about to kick off and it is time for the 2022 Soul Train Awards. Tems, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Ari Lennox and many more are up for major honors as comedian and actor Deon Cole leads the way. “Hosting...
Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton Passes Away
Music executive and entrepreneur Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton has reportedly passed away. The tragic news was confirmed through his Instagram account on November 26, 2022. “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25. He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and proud Brooklyn representative,” the statement reads.
The Winners’ Circle: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners At The 2022 Soul Train Awards
The 2022 Soul Train Awards were flooded with new and emerging talent. Coco Jones held down the Amplified Stage, Tems took home “Best New Artist” honors, Ari Lennox performed and Muni Long secured The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Alongside the crop of new and emerging artists, Jazmine Sullivan topped the “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist” category, Mary J. Blige won the “Certified Soul Award” and Xscape was honored. Above all else, a woman won the “Best Album of the Year” award for the fifth consecutive year. This time, Beyoncé’s Renaissance was the big winner. In fact, it marked her fourth victory in that particular category. For a complete list of winners at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, check out the list below.
Will Smith Opens Up About the Slap on ‘The Daily Show’: “Hurt People Hurt People”
Will Smith made his return to late-night television on Monday when he appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock on the Dolby Theatre stage at this year’s Oscars. When Noah asked the Academy Award winner about his journey in the months since the slap incident, Smith began by saying that it was “a horrific night.” More from The Hollywood ReporterTyler Perry Sets 4-Movie Deal at AmazonKim Kardashian "Disgusted and Outraged" by Balenciaga Holiday Campaign'Glass Onion' Box Office: How the 'Knives Out' Sequel Left Tens of Millions on the Table “[There are] many...
Lauryn Hill To Join Tom Joyner’s HBCU Benefit Cruise
Lauryn Hill will make her way to Fort Lauderdale, Florida this May. Billboard has revealed that the Grammy Award winner will attend the 2023 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage. Set to take place on May 20-27, 2023, the Royal Caribbean-sponsored cruise will make its way from Florida to Mexico and then Jamaica. Along the way, Joyner’s guests will enjoy appearances from the likes of Charlie Wilson as well as seminars and themed events.
Swae Lee Hints At Joint Project With Post Malone
Swae Lee is no stranger to working with the biggest names in music. Throughout the last decade, he has worked with Drake, Travis Scott and many other chart-topping artists. Despite the number of collaborations that he’s released, he’s never released a full-length project with anyone other than his groupmate, Slim Jxmmi. Well, that may change in the future. During a recent interview with XXL, the chart-topping songwriter insinuated that he has a project with Post Malone in the works.
‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed Biopic Moves Forward
Former Featherweight Champion “Prince” Naseem Hamed is coming to the big screen! Deadline has revealed that Boiling Point actor Ray Panthaki and producer Daniel Khalili have acquired the rights to a film inspired by Nick Pitt’s sports biography, The Paddy & The Prince. Pitt’s work chronicles the relationship between Hamed and his mentor, Brendan Ingle, from their initial encounter in 1981 to boxing stardom.
SZA Hints At ‘Die For You’ Remix With The Weeknd
SZA may have talked herself into potentially releasing a long-awaited collaboration with The Weeknd. Recently, a fan asked her about a potential remix of “Die For You” with The Weeknd and her response pleased a lot of listeners around the world. “SZA, I know you don’t like rumors....
Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan & Lauryn Hill To Headline Miami Funk Fest
The year may be coming to a close, but one of the most soulful music celebrations of 2022 has yet to take place. Closing out the month of December, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Carl Thomas, Anthony Hamilton, Lauryn Hill, Case and Dru Hill are set to perform at the Miami Funk Fest in Florida. Joining Sullivan, Thomas, Hill and several others, Ying Yang Twins, Jeezy, T.I. and Rick Ross are set to perform as well.
Keke Palmer Hints At Potential Role In ‘Sister Act III’
It appears that Keke Palmer has landed her next major role. In a recent interview with Palmer insinuated that she may appear in Sister Act III with Queen Latifah. “I love that the rumors about me become so good that they become true,” she told Hollywood Life. “I’m gonna...
Anthony Joshua Names His Three Favorite U.K. Rappers
Anthony Joshua has never run away from his love of music. Throughout his career, the former heavyweight champion has linked up with Meek Mill, recalled meeting Jay-Z and hung out with Drake. During a recent interview with Cee Valentina of Complex UK, the former heavyweight champion’s love of music was put on the hot seat.
Nippa Teases New Music Video
Nippa is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising voices in R&B today. Less than two years ago, he emerged as an artist to watch by way of R&B Radar and he has steadily ascended to the top throughout the year. He’s earned co-signs from Jack Harlow, Boi-1da, BLXST and Craig David. Riding high off of the success of his 2021 self-titled EP, it appears that the U.K. artist is heading back into the lab and preparing to drop his next project.
Stormzy Releases Highly-Anticipated Third Studio Album
There are certain contemporary artists within Hip-Hop and pop culture that seem to command a certain amount of attention whenever they release a full-length body of work. Within the United States, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and a few others seem to have that ability or cultural caché. Overseas, Santan Dave and Stormzy are among a handful of artists that command that sort of attention. After releasing his sophomore studio LP and touring the world once again, it’s unclear when Santan Dave will drop a new body of work. Fortunately, there is a new LP from Stormzy in your DSPs today.
Nick Cannon Sets Date For ‘Wild N’ Out’ At Madison Square Garden
Nick Cannon is making his way to Manhattan and he’s bringing some of the funniest comedians along with him. Cannon and the team at Ncredible Entertainment have revealed that they will be taking Wild N’ Out to Madison Square Garden on December 1, 2022. Rip Michaels, Hitman Holla, Conceited, Deray Davis and more will be on stage as the long-running MTV show hits the stage in the Big Apple. Adding to the show, GloRilla and New York’s own A Boogie will be taking the stage as well.
Showtime Shares The ‘Your Honor’ Season Two Trailer
All good things must come to an end, but many didn’t necessarily expect it to last this long. When Your Honor debuted on Showtime, many expected it to have a limited run on the premium cable network. However, it was able to earn a second act after receiving praise from fans and critics alike. With that said, Bryan Cranston maintains that the show’s 10-episode second season will be its last.
