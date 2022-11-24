ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
WGN News

5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside

HILLSIDE, Ill. - The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram...
HILLSIDE, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Let’s All Go Party in Lake Bluff

Those of you who have been attending the Lake Bluff History Museum’s Holiday Home Tour over the past dozen years know all about it and Sunday, December 4 is already marked on your calendars. You know you will be seeing houses chosen for their exquisite holiday decorations–indoors and out. This year there will be a record number of seven houses to visit.
LAKE BLUFF, IL
positivelynaperville.com

TubaChristmas returns to downtown Naperville on Sat., Dec. 10

Above / The longtime tradition of TubaChristmas is set to entertain during the holiday season at 11AM Sat., Dec. 10 in front of US Bank in downtown Naperville. (PN File Photo) Here’s a shout out to all tuba and euphonium players!. “You are invited to participate in this very...
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Associated Press

Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb Celebrates Highly Anticipated Grand Opening

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, announces the grand opening of Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb – its first new community in the greater Chicago area in over 15 years. Located in Aurora, this resort-style community debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005031/en/ Located in Aurora, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)
AURORA, IL
ABC7 Chicago

NBC Chicago

CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy!  She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
