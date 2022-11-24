CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy! She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO