Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
'Light up the Lake' returns to Chicago's Navy Pier for holiday season
Light up the Lake returns to Navy Pier with more than 600,000 holiday lights on display.
One of the Most Beloved Christmas Stories Came From the Mind of an Illinois Dad
The story of a young reindeer named Rudolph (and his very shiny nose) is known by millions of people of all ages all around the world. Have you ever wondered where that tale came from - what mind created such a beloved character? Would you believe some fella from Illinois came up with it? It seems unlikely, but it's true.
5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
wjol.com
Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns
File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
Al Capone's west suburban grave vandalized
The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page shows the word “Evil” spray-painted in red on Capone’s grave marker.
Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside
HILLSIDE, Ill. - The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park man wins Turkey Trot; St. Laurence runner takes women’s title
The number 19 meant good things on Thanksgiving morning. The top two finishers in the 34th running of the Orland Park Turkey Trot had “19” as part of the number on their bibs. Brandon Lukas, 25, of Orland Park, wore No. 7519 and took first place with a...
First Gold Coin Donations Made at Salvation Army Red Kettles in Geneva, Batavia
In what has become a yearly tradition, the Salvation Army of Chicagoland has received its first gold coin donations into its iconic red kettles, with at least two valuable coins donated in the Chicago suburbs. According to officials, an anonymous donor dropped a 1-ounce American Buffalo coin, valued between $1,900...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Let’s All Go Party in Lake Bluff
Those of you who have been attending the Lake Bluff History Museum’s Holiday Home Tour over the past dozen years know all about it and Sunday, December 4 is already marked on your calendars. You know you will be seeing houses chosen for their exquisite holiday decorations–indoors and out. This year there will be a record number of seven houses to visit.
positivelynaperville.com
TubaChristmas returns to downtown Naperville on Sat., Dec. 10
Above / The longtime tradition of TubaChristmas is set to entertain during the holiday season at 11AM Sat., Dec. 10 in front of US Bank in downtown Naperville. (PN File Photo) Here’s a shout out to all tuba and euphonium players!. “You are invited to participate in this very...
Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb Celebrates Highly Anticipated Grand Opening
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, announces the grand opening of Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb – its first new community in the greater Chicago area in over 15 years. Located in Aurora, this resort-style community debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005031/en/ Located in Aurora, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)
NBC Chicago
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It
After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season. The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.
ABC7 Chicago
'Evil': Infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone's grave defaced in Hillside
CHICAGO -- The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page...
Grave of Notorious Chicago Gangster Al Capone Defaced
The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page shows the...
2 boys dead after falling into pond in Chicago area
PALATINE — Two boys, 4 and 6, that were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine have been pronounced dead, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police […]
PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy! She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Chicago Abraham Lincoln statue defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti referencing Dakota 38
For the second time in a month and a half, a statue of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized by anti-colonizer activists.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
2022 Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Suburbs Including Large Scale and Awesome Home Displays
Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays in the Chicago Suburbs 2022. Sparkling, breathtaking light displays have popped up all over just to warm our hearts this holiday season. I am thrilled to bring you my 2022 list of local Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays. I will be adding to this list throughout the season.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1