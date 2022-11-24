ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

click orlando

Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A fireworks store in Melbourne went up in flames after a car slammed into the building Monday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game | Become a News 6 Insider]
MELBOURNE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run

The Ocoee Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run death of a man that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the entrance of the Forestbrooke subdivision. Police are not identifying the victim, but the family identified him on...
OCOEE, FL
villages-news.com

Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages

A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

New video shows man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released new video of 73-year-old Herman McClenton, who was last seen visiting his family on Thanksgiving. The video shows McClenton walking near a tree-lined pond and and what appears to be an adjacent neighborhood. [TRENDING: Bicyclist, 69, dies after...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man fatally shot after leaving bar in Daytona Beach, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday after being shot early that morning in Daytona Beach, according to police. In a news release, the Daytona Beach Police Department identified D’Shawn J. McLaury as a victim of homicide. He was shot one time by an unknown suspect shortly after leaving a bar — Hookah Pub, located at 502 Seabreeze Blvd. — where some kind of argument had occurred, police said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

2 preteens missing endangered, possibly with mother, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two preteens are missing endangered Monday after deputies said they may have been picked up by their biological mother. Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen at 18711 SE 93rd Place in Ocklawaha, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING:...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

