click orlando
Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A fireworks store in Melbourne went up in flames after a car slammed into the building Monday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Bicyclist, 69, struck, killed by car driven by 16-year-old in Orlovista, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Orlando man died Sunday after he was struck while bicycling in Orlovista by a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. on southbound North Powers Drive, approaching its intersection...
Orlando police investigate after shooting at Pine Hills home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out who shot up a house in Orlando. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Ribblesdale Lane, near North Lane and Pine Hills Road. A Channel 9 crew observed evidence markers on the road where police found shell casings at the...
Bicyclist dies after crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old bicyclist has died after a crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday. According to a news release, a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on North Powers Drive and approached the intersection...
One killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Volusia County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. Saturday on Reynolds Road and Sylvan Road. Law enforcement said that the 69-year-old driver lost control on a curve and veered off the road.
click orlando
Florida woman, 76, killed in crash during test drive in Winter Haven
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old Davenport woman was killed Saturday when an SUV she was a passenger of during a test drive was struck by another vehicle on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred in Winter Haven around 5:42 p.m.,...
Emergency crews respond to helicopter crash at the Space Coast Regional Airport
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Fire Department said it is responding to a helicopter crash that happened near the Space Coast Regional Airport. TFD said that units responded, where a helicopter was found on its side. Crews said that the crash was due to partial engine failure. There were...
orangeobserver.com
Man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run
The Ocoee Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run death of a man that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the entrance of the Forestbrooke subdivision. Police are not identifying the victim, but the family identified him on...
click orlando
Deputies searching for missing boy with autism in Seminole County, alert shows
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism last seen Monday night in Seminole County, according to an alert from Everbridge, a public warning platform. The alert shows he was reported missing from the Mystic Cove Apartments area, located at 2780 Mystic Lake...
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
WESH
3 people taken to hospital after Brevard County crash, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on U.S. 1 in Port St. John. Three people were transported to trauma centers following the crash. Fire Rescue said there was one other person who did not want to be...
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed after hitting fence, tree in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old DeLeon Springs man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday evening in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was traveling eastbound on Reynolds Road east of Sylvan Road when he lost control on...
click orlando
New video shows man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released new video of 73-year-old Herman McClenton, who was last seen visiting his family on Thanksgiving. The video shows McClenton walking near a tree-lined pond and and what appears to be an adjacent neighborhood. [TRENDING: Bicyclist, 69, dies after...
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
click orlando
Man fatally shot after leaving bar in Daytona Beach, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday after being shot early that morning in Daytona Beach, according to police. In a news release, the Daytona Beach Police Department identified D’Shawn J. McLaury as a victim of homicide. He was shot one time by an unknown suspect shortly after leaving a bar — Hookah Pub, located at 502 Seabreeze Blvd. — where some kind of argument had occurred, police said.
click orlando
2 preteens missing endangered, possibly with mother, Marion deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two preteens are missing endangered Monday after deputies said they may have been picked up by their biological mother. Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen at 18711 SE 93rd Place in Ocklawaha, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Family asks for help finding 73-year-old man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a missing 73-year-old man is pleading for help finding him as the search in Osceola County enters its fourth day. The family of Herman McClenton joined Sheriff Marcos Lopez Monday afternoon at the sheriff’s office to ask for help. “You never...
wogx.com
'People are dying': Florida residents want change at dangerous intersection after deadly motorcycle crash
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - It’s a call no parent wants to receive. A 21-year-old on his way back home from Thanksgiving dinner was killed in a motorcycle crash. It happened at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Bird Road in Casselberry when his motorcycle struck a car. A family...
Motorcyclist dies after Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Casselberry man has died following a crash in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a news release, a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Road, approaching the intersection of East Lake Drive.
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
