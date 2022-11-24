ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Local church helps put gifts under the tree, hope back in the season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Compassion Christian Church opened their doors to those in need for a free Christmas shopping event Monday. Those who attended were able to fill a stocking and pick out toys for the children in their family as well as grab a holiday meal and some treats for their pets.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Canady’s Coats For Kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When the cold weather arrives, a lot of children in our area will not be prepared for it because they don’t have coats. The WTOC Hometown Heroes behind Canady’s Coats For Kids are trying to change that by launching their third annual coat drive.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Holiday Market huge hit for Tybee Island businesses

TYBEE ISLAND , Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island businesses are raving about the success they had in sales at the island’s first-ever holiday market over the weekend. Businesses and vendors who set up shop on Tybrisa Street Saturday had no idea what sales would look like. One business owner said it couldn’t have gone better.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

‘Busy but smooth:’ Thanksgiving travel winds down at Savannah/HHI airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The busy Thanksgiving travel rush is beginning to come to a close, after thousands across our area took to the roads and skies this holiday weekend. A busy but smooth Thanksgiving weekend at Savannah Hilton Head International. That’s how airport officials describe this latest holiday travel rush as tens of thousands were expected to pass through by the time the weekend was over.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Negotiations continue between Chatham Co. leaders on LOST funds

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s just over a month left for Chatham County leaders to negotiate with local cities, over how to split millions of dollars from the Local Option Sales Tax. A 31/69% split with 31% of the LOST funds going to Chatham County. That’s 8% higher...
wtoc.com

Over 1,000 people turnout for early voting in Bulloch Co.

STATESBOR, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 1,600 people lined up through the day in Bulloch County for the runoff. Bulloch County’s Election Supervisor says, if numbers from the first few hours serve as any indication, this could be a near record turnout for a runoff. The midday line stretched...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Dry start to the week, rain returns Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front moved offshore last night, bringing an offshore wind with it. The wind will be from the west at 10-15 miles per hour, gusting over 20 miles per hour during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s by lunchtime with highs in the lower 70s. Our evening will be comfortable with 50s returning shortly after sunset.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort County E911 experiencing interruptions

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is experiencing interruptions with telephone service, and this includes 911 lines. If you call 911 and it goes unanswered, you’re asked to call the direct dispatch line at 843-524-2777. WTOC will update you when the issue is resolved.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

