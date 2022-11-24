Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Local church helps put gifts under the tree, hope back in the season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Compassion Christian Church opened their doors to those in need for a free Christmas shopping event Monday. Those who attended were able to fill a stocking and pick out toys for the children in their family as well as grab a holiday meal and some treats for their pets.
Hometown Hero: Canady’s Coats For Kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When the cold weather arrives, a lot of children in our area will not be prepared for it because they don’t have coats. The WTOC Hometown Heroes behind Canady’s Coats For Kids are trying to change that by launching their third annual coat drive.
Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new black-tie event being added to the local holiday schedule is designed to raise awareness and money for the effort to build homes and change the lives of families in our community. Zerik Samples is the CEO of the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. He...
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Coastal Empire hosting Wine and Fries event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue the season of giving, we have another fun opportunity you might enjoy. By turning back the clock, so to speak, for one of those childhood experiences - you can also help kids and their families. Bill Sorochak, the executive director of the Ronald...
Screven Co. farmer offers tips for taking care of your Christmas tree
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For many, the Christmas holidays officially start with the purchase of a fresh tree. But that “real” tree involves more work than just buying it and bringing it home. As you start looking for your perfect Christmas tree, one tree grower said you...
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
First Holiday Market huge hit for Tybee Island businesses
TYBEE ISLAND , Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island businesses are raving about the success they had in sales at the island’s first-ever holiday market over the weekend. Businesses and vendors who set up shop on Tybrisa Street Saturday had no idea what sales would look like. One business owner said it couldn’t have gone better.
‘I tried for probably 30 minutes:’ Chatham County 911 Center wait times increasing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do, if you were in an emergency situation and couldn’t get ahold of anyone by calling 911?. Many people in Chatham County are telling us it isn’t just a question, it’s exactly what happened to them. While looking into this...
Organization opens interactive trailer to showcase warning signs of substance misuse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County residents have an opportunity to learn more about substance abuse. RX Abuse Leadership Initiative, or RALI CARES, has an interactive trailer open to the public outside The Front Porch facility in Savannah. It’s designed to look like a teenager’s bedroom. Your job...
‘Busy but smooth:’ Thanksgiving travel winds down at Savannah/HHI airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The busy Thanksgiving travel rush is beginning to come to a close, after thousands across our area took to the roads and skies this holiday weekend. A busy but smooth Thanksgiving weekend at Savannah Hilton Head International. That’s how airport officials describe this latest holiday travel rush as tens of thousands were expected to pass through by the time the weekend was over.
Researchers reveal impacts of Hurricane Ian on Tybee Island’s shoreline
TYBEE ISLAND , Ga. (WTOC) - A group with the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography has been busy gathering data about the impact Hurricane Ian, had on Tybee Island’s shoreline. They mapped the shoreline before and after the storm. Since March of 2020, the group has gone out every three...
New Hyundai Mobis plant expected to bring 1,500 jobs to Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill leaders are sharing their excitement for a new 926 million dollar manufacturing facility coming to the city. Richmond Hill’s mayor says the main takeaway from this announcement is the 1500 jobs the plant is expected to create. He says infrastructure work is...
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
Negotiations continue between Chatham Co. leaders on LOST funds
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s just over a month left for Chatham County leaders to negotiate with local cities, over how to split millions of dollars from the Local Option Sales Tax. A 31/69% split with 31% of the LOST funds going to Chatham County. That’s 8% higher...
Over 1,000 people turnout for early voting in Bulloch Co.
STATESBOR, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 1,600 people lined up through the day in Bulloch County for the runoff. Bulloch County’s Election Supervisor says, if numbers from the first few hours serve as any indication, this could be a near record turnout for a runoff. The midday line stretched...
Dry start to the week, rain returns Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front moved offshore last night, bringing an offshore wind with it. The wind will be from the west at 10-15 miles per hour, gusting over 20 miles per hour during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s by lunchtime with highs in the lower 70s. Our evening will be comfortable with 50s returning shortly after sunset.
Beaufort County E911 experiencing interruptions
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is experiencing interruptions with telephone service, and this includes 911 lines. If you call 911 and it goes unanswered, you’re asked to call the direct dispatch line at 843-524-2777. WTOC will update you when the issue is resolved.
‘A lot of eager folks here’: Early voting begins in Richmond Hill for Georgia Senate runoff
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A line of voters wrapped around a Richmond Hill polling place. “A lot of eager, eager folks here so the line is a little long,” Voter Gabriel Zwicker said. Georgians once again heading to the polls to cast their vote to decide one of...
