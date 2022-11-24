ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban Begins in December

Winter is coming, and so is Chicago's overnight parking ban. The Department of Streets and Sanitation's annual parking prohibitions across 107 miles worth of streets will start Dec. 1 and remain in effect until April 1, 2023. Vehicles stationed in banned areas between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What's Illinois' Most Popular Christmas Movie? A New List Reveals Answer

'Tis the season when holiday flicks squeeze back into the movie-watching rotation, and one film with Chicago ties seems to be popular nationwide, according to a new list. From a collection of IMDb's top 25 Christmas movies, lifestyle platform Wishlisted found the most popular one in each state using search data from Google Trends. The batch of high-rated films includes "The Grinch," "Die Hard," "Elf," "The Polar Express," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
classicchicagomagazine.com

A Cause for Sweetness

Once Thanksgiving Day ends, the spirit of the holidays starts to stir up the soul. All the winter commotions of icy winds and snow, conjures up a cozy and warm fireplace with a hot cup of coffee…and of course some warm freshly baked cookies. This helped setup a journey to find a bakery known for their cookies.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills

After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
CHICAGO, IL
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
NBC Chicago

‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase to Plug In Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant

The star of a cult classic Christmas movie is coming to plug in the holiday lights at a suburban Chicago restaurant this week. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, longtime actor and comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his iconic role as Clark Griswold and recreate a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at a Raising Cane's restaurant in suburban Morton Grove, located at 6881 W. Dempster St.
MORTON GROVE, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley

Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy!  She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago

Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
CHICAGO, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

