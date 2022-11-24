Read full article on original website
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
As Days Grow Shorter, Here's When Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Take Place
The days have been progressively getting shorter in the Chicago-area since June, but we're set to hit an important milestone in the coming days with our earliest sunset of the year. While the day with the least amount of sunlight won't occur until the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec....
'Light up the Lake' returns to Chicago's Navy Pier for holiday season
Light up the Lake returns to Navy Pier with more than 600,000 holiday lights on display.
Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban Begins in December
Winter is coming, and so is Chicago's overnight parking ban. The Department of Streets and Sanitation's annual parking prohibitions across 107 miles worth of streets will start Dec. 1 and remain in effect until April 1, 2023. Vehicles stationed in banned areas between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be...
Metallica's New ‘M72' Tour Includes Concerts in Chicago Set for 2024
Metallica unveiled dates to "M72," the band's massive tour that will send them shredding at Soldier Field and stadiums across the world in 2023 and 2024. Word of the tour coincides with the band's announcement of their new album. "72 Seasons" is set to drop April, 14, 2023, with the tour kicking off shortly after.
NBC Chicago
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It
After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season. The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago will see warm weather to start off the week, then the possibility of snow
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will start off mild early in the week, with a chance of snow on Wednesday. FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that Monday looks solid, with some sunshine and seasonal high temperatures in the mid-40s. Tuesday will be warmer, but we do have a risk...
What's Illinois' Most Popular Christmas Movie? A New List Reveals Answer
'Tis the season when holiday flicks squeeze back into the movie-watching rotation, and one film with Chicago ties seems to be popular nationwide, according to a new list. From a collection of IMDb's top 25 Christmas movies, lifestyle platform Wishlisted found the most popular one in each state using search data from Google Trends. The batch of high-rated films includes "The Grinch," "Die Hard," "Elf," "The Polar Express," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and more.
classicchicagomagazine.com
A Cause for Sweetness
Once Thanksgiving Day ends, the spirit of the holidays starts to stir up the soul. All the winter commotions of icy winds and snow, conjures up a cozy and warm fireplace with a hot cup of coffee…and of course some warm freshly baked cookies. This helped setup a journey to find a bakery known for their cookies.
When is the First Day of Winter and What is the Winter Solstice?
After bouts of snow in recent weeks, the Chicago area is seeing 50-degree temperatures and enjoyable conditions. But with it being late November, some are bracing for the chilly weather again. Even though the snow and cold will likely come sooner, the official start to winter is still weeks away.
Chicago temperature outlook as November 2022 comes to a close
November began warm, turned cold then became mild for the latter third of the month. While the last day of November and first day of December will have below normal temperatures, closer to normal conditions are expected to follow.
Coast Guard crew carrying Christmas Tree Ship load is crossing Lake Michigan
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is motoring down Lake Michigan today and nearing Chicago, where its load of more than 1,200 Christmas trees will be used to recreate the holiday spirit of Michigan’s ill-fated Christmas Tree Ship, which sank in late November 1912. The rugged,...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
2022 Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Suburbs Including Large Scale and Awesome Home Displays
Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays in the Chicago Suburbs 2022. Sparkling, breathtaking light displays have popped up all over just to warm our hearts this holiday season. I am thrilled to bring you my 2022 list of local Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays. I will be adding to this list throughout the season.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills
After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase to Plug In Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant
The star of a cult classic Christmas movie is coming to plug in the holiday lights at a suburban Chicago restaurant this week. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, longtime actor and comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his iconic role as Clark Griswold and recreate a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at a Raising Cane's restaurant in suburban Morton Grove, located at 6881 W. Dempster St.
thechicagogenius.com
Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley
Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy! She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Giving Tuesday: How you can give and get help in Chicago area
This time of year is often about getting together with loved ones to share a family meal.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago
Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
NBC Chicago
