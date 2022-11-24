ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say: here’s how

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTZhq_0jMkWTRz00

Facial recognition technology is mostly associated with uses such as surveillance and the authentication of human faces , but scientists believe they’ve found a new use for it — saving seals.

A research team at Colgate University has developed SealNet, a database of seal faces created by taking pictures of dozens of harbor seals in Maine’s Casco Bay. The team found the tool’s accuracy in identifying the marine mammals is close to 100%, which is no small accomplishment in an ecosystem home to thousands of seals.

The researchers are working on expanding their database to make it available to other scientists, said Krista Ingram, a biology professor at Colgate and a team member. Broadening the database to include rare species such as the Mediterranean monk seal and Hawaiian monk seal could help inform conservation efforts to save those species, she said.

Cataloguing seal faces and using machine learning to identify them can also help scientists get a better idea of where in the ocean seals are located, Ingram said.

“Understanding their dispersal, understanding their patterns really helps inform any conservation efforts for the coast,” she said. “For mobile marine mammals that move around a lot and are hard to photograph in the water, we need to be able to identify individuals.”

SealNet is designed to automatically detect the face in a picture, crop it and recognize it based on facial patterns such as eyes and nose shape, as it would a human. A similar tool called PrimNet that is for use on primates had been used on seals previously, but SealNet outperformed it, the Colgate researchers said.

The Colgate team published its findings in April in the scientific journal Ecology and Evolution. They processed more than 1,700 images of more than 400 individual seals, the paper said.

The paper stated that the “ease and wealth of image data that can be processed using SealNet software contributes a vital tool for ecological and behavioral studies of marine mammals in the developing field of conservation technology.”

Harbor seals are a conservation success story in the U.S. The animals were once subject to bounties in New England, where they were widely viewed by fishermen as pests in the 19th and early 20th centuries. But the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which turned 50 in October, extended them new protections — and populations began to rebound.

Seals and other marine mammals have long been studied using satellite trackers. Using artificial intelligence to study them is a way to bring conservation into the 21st century, said Jason Holmberg, executive director of Wild Me, an Oregon-based company that works to bring machine learning to biologists. Wild Me is developing a potential partnership with SealNet.

“This is a shift and a lift of ‘big brother’ style technology to a very benevolent conservation-style goal,” Holmberg said.

Harbor seals are now fairly abundant in New England waters, where they haul out on rocks and delight seal watch cruises and beachgoers. Other seal species, however, remain in jeopardy. The Mediterranean monk seal is thought to be the world’s most endangered seal with only a few hundred animals remaining.

The use of facial recognition could provide more valuable data, said Michelle Berger, an associate scientist at the Shaw Institute in Maine, who was not involved in the SealNet research.

“Once the system is perfected I can picture lots of interesting ecological applications for it,” Berger said. “If they could recognize seals, and recognize them from year to year, that would give us lots of information about movement, how much they move from site to site.”

The Colgate researchers are also working with FruitPunch, a Dutch artificial intelligence company, to improve some aspects of SealNet to encourage wider use. FruitPunch is getting a few dozen scientists around the world to work on a challenge to streamline SealNet’s workflow, said Tjomme Dooper, FruitPunch’s head of partnerships and growth.

Improved automation of the facial recognition technology could make SealNet more useful to more scientists, Dooper said. That would open new opportunities to study the animals and help protect them, he said.

“What this does is help the biologists study the behavior of seals, and also population dynamics,” Dooper said. “Harbor seals are an important indicator species for the ecosystem around them.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Man wanted for attempted murder of tourists in Venice Beach bar brawl

Police are searching for a man in the attempted murder of two international tourists during a bar brawl in Venice Beach. The suspect has been identified as Brandon Manyo Dixon, who should be considered armed and dangerous, said Los Angeles Police. The incident happened on July 30, 2022, when the suspect and his friend began […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspect in Riverside triple homicide, house fire killed by deputies in San Bernardino County

The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside was killed by deputies in San Bernardino County Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Saturday. The unidentified suspect was killed during a “lethal force encounter” Friday afternoon in the town of Needles in San Bernardino County. Details about how the unidentified suspect was killed were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 bodies found after house fire in Riverside

A homicide investigation is underway after three bodies were found after firefighters extinguished a blaze inside a Riverside home. The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. at a two-story home on the 11200 block of Price Court. Riverside police officers responded to a call regarding a person in distress and found smoke billowing from […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

LAX power outage leaves unknown number of people stuck in elevators

A power outage at LAX caused elevators to become stuck Saturday morning, trapping an undetermined amount of travelers and employees. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to the airport after receiving more than a dozen calls regarding stuck elevators beginning around 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and the exact […]
KTLA

3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia

Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

Fire engulfs Anaheim recycling plant, prompts evacuations on Thanksgiving

Flames engulfed a recycling plant in Anaheim Thursday night, prompting evacuation orders at a nearby residential building on Thanksgiving. The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Carringer said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the commercial building. The […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside (video)

A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

The California cities with the most package thefts

Package theft in the U.S. is rapidly increasing and three in four Americans have had a package stolen from the front of their home, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security website that has been releasing a package theft report yearly. According to the Package Theft Report published in early November, the theft […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KTLA

Skateboard-wielding assault suspect sought by Corona Police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a security guard with a skateboard in Corona. Corona Police say the man was being escorted off the Corona Regional Medical Center premises when the assault occurred. The guard sustained “significant injuries” during the attack, authorities said. The suspect’s image was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.  […]
CORONA, CA
KTLA

Woman shot by LASD deputy in Covina

A woman who witnesses said was standing in the street and swinging a metal object at cars was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Covina Saturday. It happened around 10:10 a.m., at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, LASD officials said. The Sheriff’s Department did not provide many details, […]
COVINA, CA
KTLA

Driver who plowed through 7-Eleven in Arcadia did so intentionally, police say

The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin Avenue around 7 a.m. […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

90K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy