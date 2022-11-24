Read full article on original website
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
CBS Sports
World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, schedule, FIFA World Cup group table, favorites, tiebreakers
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo gets 3-year $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources. Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United...
Watch: Japan goalkeeper makes unbelievable error to concede Costa Rica's first World Cup 2022 shot on target
World Cup 2022's dullest game bursts into life with Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda gifting a goal to a Costa Rica defender… it wasn't exactly coming, either
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
CBS Sports
Brazil vs. Switzerland live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, odds, prediction
The two teams who started Group G off with a victory will be fighting it out for top spot on Monday with Brazil and Switzerland meeting at Stadium 974. The presumptive favorites in yellow began their tournament in gritty but effective fashion, eventually grinding down a robust Serbia side with two goals from Richarlison in the second half, with the second one a spectacular bicycle kick that's an early contender for goal of the tournament..
SB Nation
Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup
The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
CBS Sports
Japan vs. Costa Rica final score, FIFA World Cup 2022 : Ticos get unexpected victory thanks to Keysher Fuller
After losing 7-0 the opening 2022 World Cup match against Spain, Costa Rica surprisingly won 1-0 against Japan with a late winning goal from right back Keysher Fuller. After Japan won 2-1 in their first match of the competition against Germany, they couldn't repeat the incredible performance of last Wednesday.
Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar
A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
CBS Sports
World Cup live scores, updates: Brazil vs. Switzerland score; FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings
Follow along as we keep you informed on all of the happenings from the World Cup. Day 9 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. So far, Monday has been goals day at the World Cup. It all began with an exciting and clash between Cameroon and Serbia, chock full of action. The match ended 3-3 after Cameroon scored the opening goal but then at the end of the first half Serbia managed to overturn the result and scored twice in less than three minutes. It seemed to be over for Cameroon after Serbia scored the third goal with Aleksandar Mitrovic at the beginning of the second half, but the African side scored two goals with Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Despite both sides tried to win the game it ended 3-3 and this gives to Brazil and Switzerland a big opportunity later today.
Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
CBS Sports
World Cup live scores, updates: Portugal top Uruguay, Brazil beat outlast Switzerland, Ghana wins, more
Day 9 is in the books, here's all the scores and updates from the day. Day 9 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over as the tournament's second round of matches have wrapped up as Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 in the final game of the day with Bruno Fernandes scoring both goals to put his team through to knockout stages with a match to spare.
FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany was charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA on Monday, though not for its players’ “hands covering mouths” protest before playing a World Cup game last week. FIFA said it opened a case against the German soccer federation for not bringing...
