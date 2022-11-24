Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
How the USMNT Can Prove They Are Not Underperforming Tattooed Millionaires
OPINION – Tomorrow, the USMNT play their final group stage match of the World Cup. It is a must-win game against Iran. Gregg Berhalter and his baby Yanks took a step towards rectifying Couva by qualifying for Qatar. Now they have the opportunity and obligation to reach their potential at this competition.
Portugal vs Uruguay Predictions and Best Odds for November 28
Group H throws up a tie between two teams hosting legendary players. It will be Europe vs South America, Portugal vs Uruguay, and Cristiano Ronaldo vs Luis Suarez as both nations attempt to gain three points in a crucial group-stage clash. Which iconic forward will fire their country to glory?
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Spain vs Germany Predictions and Best Odds for November 27
Group E serves up one of the best matches of the group stage as two of the world’s finest duke it out. One nation comes into this game off the back of a 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica, while the other aims to bounce back after a shocking defeat to Japan. It is the world’s number seven ranked country, Spain vs Germany, ranked number 11.
USMNT England Analysis: Three Thoughts on a Second Draw
Al Khor, Qatar – Yesterday, the United States Men’s National Team played England to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup. They Yanks now sit on two points and a win against Iran will see them through to the knockout stage. They went toe-to-toe with a tournament favorite, improved on their performance against Wales, and in several ways outplayed England.
Brazil vs Switzerland Predictions and Best Odds for November 28
The top two names in Group G will battle it out with second-round qualification on the line. Both nations got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start so a second win would guarantee they stay in the tournament for the knockout round. Tensions will surely be high for Brazil vs Switzerland with so much on the line, even if Cameroon and Serbia have made life easy for them.
Uruguay Predicted Lineup vs Portugal for World Cup Group H Clash
Uruguay kickstarted their World Cup with a 0-0 draw against South Korea. They will be facing group leaders Portugal in their next group stage match. Last Word on Sports predicts Uruguay’s lineup and looks at their recent form heading into this fixture. Uruguay Predicted Lineup vs Portugal. How Uruguay...
Projecting 2025 World Cup of Hockey Rosters: Team USA
The NHL announced recently that they aren’t able to host the much anticipated World Cup of Hockey in 2024. The event is now scheduled to be held in 2025 however there is still much uncertainty. With controversy surrounding Russia’s eligibility as well as the return of Team North America and Team Europe, there are still question marks. With that in mind, we do know that we will see the likes of Canada, the USA, Sweden, Finland, and the Czech Republic. These five hockey powers all have immense talent pools and in this series will project who we could see suit up for their respective nations.
Cummins does not want to lose Australia's realistic chance at WTC final (once again)
With tough away series to follow later, it is crucial for Australia to maximise their points in their home series this summer
Autumn International Series: England rugby in disarray after Springbok thrashing
South Africa’s Autumn International Series 27-13 demolition of England on Saturday at Twickenham was a brutal reality check for English rugby. England were completely dominated in every department. To further compound what was one of the worst displays by an England rugby team in many a year, the Springboks were down to 14 men going into the final quarter and were fielding a virtual second-string team. England rugby is in disarray and faces a very uncomfortable few days of reflecting on their Autumn International Series campaign.
Top Five Sunderland Players to Represent the Club at a World Cup
With the Premier League and Championship amongst many others on a break and the World Cup now in full swing, players from across the UK and abroad will be hoping to make their mark on this year’s tournament. Sunderland have provided many teams with players throughout the history of...
Canada’s Ready for Croatia as the Canadians Put It All on the Line
PREVIEW – On Saturday ahead of the second game against Croatia. John Herdman and Stephen Eustáquio met the media to discuss the upcoming game as Canada’s ready for Croatia. Canada’s Ready for Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium. Croatian Head Coach Demands Respect. It was a...
Wallabies victory ‘stolen’ out of the arms of defeat against Wales
In a memorable revival, this weekend’s Wallabies victory was one ‘stripped out of the arms of defeat’ against Wales. Stolen because the Welsh side had stretched out to a 20-13 lead after a pair of Australian players were sanctioned with yellow cards. Yet from that poor position, the Wallabies would then add 26 unanswered points, as they took advantage of yellow cards for Wales captain Justin Tipuric and Ryan Elias. That revitalized the visitors, and will have heaped even more pressure on the position of Wayne Pivac.
Doddie Weir 1970-2022; a powerful story of rugby and resilience
Over this weekend, the rugby world paid it’s last respects to Doddie Weir. The former Scotland and British and Irish Lions’ player succumbed to his debilitating motor neuron disease at the age of 52. From the personal tributes and obituaries, a sense of the man can be found....
Player Profile: Atiba Hutchinson, the CanMNT’s Reliable Captain
PREVIEW – Atiba Hutchinson, the player who made the all-time most appearances for his country, will be in the FIFA World Cup. His experience is being relied on heavily as the CanMNT made their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in 36 years. Atiba Hutchinson: The Reliable Captain for the...
Canada Scores at the World Cup but Sent Packing by Croatia
Despite Alphonso Davies scoring Canada’s first-ever goal at a World Cup Canada was officially eliminated by Croatia after losing 4-1. Canada Scores, but Is Eliminated from the FIFA World Cup. Canada Scores First-Ever Goal Thanks to Alphonso Davies. There were many storylines going into this match, who would score...
PHM Racing: The new team for the 2023 Formula 2 and Formula 3 seasons
Formula 2 and Formula 3 CEO, Bruno Michel, has announced that PHM Racing will be joining the series ahead of the 2023 season. German team PHM Racing will be taking over operations from Charouz Racing starting next year, following a year of financial struggles for Charouz. The new team will be identified as PHM Racing by Charouz for both the Formula 2 and Formula 3 series.
Canada Versus Croatia Ends in Heartbreak
ANALYSIS – Canada versus Croatia ends in heartbreak for the Canadians, as their World Cup campaign is cut short by a ruthless 4-1 defeat to a seasoned Croatia side. While Alphonso Davies’ early goal made history for Canada, Croatia demonstrated the caliber and tenacity that brought them to the World Cup final in 2018. And ultimately, they exposed Canada’s inexperience and naivety on the grandest stage of them all.
