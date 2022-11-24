Read full article on original website
FOR MOVEMENT TUESDAY AT 1 AM ET. EDITED BY CBLAKE. A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, though his lawyers are seeking to have the lethal injection halted.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 report card evaluating school districts across the state, and the state's performance as a whole when it comes to education. The state said 967,356 students were enrolled in Tennessee schools. Around 30% of those students were considered economically...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A community service officer with the University of Tennessee on unpaid leave for more than a year alleges UT is violating federal law in failing to give him a chance to work a shift recommended by his doctor. Jonathan Beckers, 58, filed suit against UT Knoxville...
