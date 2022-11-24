Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Paint like Bob Ross with Samantha Graybill
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Samantha Graybill from Paint with Sam to offer a painting class on Dec. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to paint the cabin element seen in Bob Ross paintings. The class will teach students how to paint the cabin using Ross’ wet-on-wet oil techniques. Participants will not paint an actual painting.
miamivalleytoday.com
Omega Psi Phi Achievement Week awards
PIQUA — On Friday, Nov. 18, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Xi Iota Iota Chapter held their annual Achievement Week Celebration ceremony at Edison State Community College. The Xi Iota Iota chapter of the fraternity was chartered in 1991 and has since supported the communities of Lima, Piqua, Sidney and Troy. During their annual Achievement Week Celebrations, the chapter honors one high school student from each city for their academic achievements and outstanding citizenship.
miamivalleytoday.com
Donnelly Advised Grants awarded by PCF
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation (PCF) recently awarded grants from the Donnelly Advised Fund totaling $24,200 to 18 organizations that serve Piqua residents. Richard Donnelly established the Donnelly Advised Fund, along with others at PCF, in 2008. The grant award decisions are made by the fund committee, annually, based upon community needs; there is no application process.
miamivalleytoday.com
Baumhauer celebrates 11 years
PIQUA — Samuel Frederick Baumhauer, of Piqua, is celebrating his 11th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 27. He was born on Nov. 27 of 2011 to Johny and Leah Baumhauer, Piqua. He has one sibling, a sister, Annabelle Baumhauer. His grandparents are Barb and Dick Bollenbacher, Jon and Carol Baumhauer and the late Fred Freed, all of Piqua.
miamivalleytoday.com
New providers joins Kettering Physician Network
DAYTON – The Kettering Physician Network welcomes seven new providers across the region. • Richard Smith, DO, has joined Kettering Physician Network and will serve patients at Jamestown Family Practice, a service of Kettering Health Greene Memorial. Smith specializes in family medicine. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy First United Methodist Church plans Christmas Cookie Shoppe
TROY — Members of the Troy First United Methodist Church’s Women in Faith organization will hold their annual Christmas Cookie Shoppe on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the First Place Christian Center on West Franklin Street. “It used to be yearly, until COVID,” Women in Faith president Diana Shellenberger...
miamivalleytoday.com
MCF fall grant recipients
PIQUA — Miami County Foundation’s Fall Grant Celebration was hosted by Edison State Community College in the Robinson Theater on Friday, Nov. 11. More than 120 community leaders, non-profit representatives, educators, Miami County Foundation (MCF) board of directors, and Edison State staff gathered to celebrate the announcement of 85 grants issued to local schools, churches, and non-profits in the amount of $309,530.
miamivalleytoday.com
DPAA hosts Hometown Holiday
DAYTON — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) presents Hometown Holiday, featuring the one-act opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” as part of the SuperPops Series on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.
miamivalleytoday.com
Donate for CBC’s 12 Days of Giving
DAYTON — Take part in Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by making plans to donate at the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 6759 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Commissioners reject bids
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners rejected the two proposals Tuesday, Nov. 22, received for the reprogramming and updating of Miami County Communication Center’s radios at their general meeting. The bids were rejected due to neither of the bid proposals meeting the requirements including lack of presence at...
miamivalleytoday.com
VFW hosts Singles Dance Dec. 10
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Veterans Memorial VFW, Post 7262, is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next Singles Dance is on Saturday Dec. 10. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission for the dance is $10 per person. There will be live music from the band Backstage Pass.
miamivalleytoday.com
Versailles woman thankful to be alive
VERSAILLES — Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, according to a Premier Health press release, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear...
miamivalleytoday.com
Museum of Troy History plans Victorian Christmas Open House
TROY — The Museum of Troy History will host a Victorian Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. The Open House will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in conjunction with the Overfield Tavern Yuletide Dinner. The museum parlor will feature vintage decorations, a 1900 parlor grand piano and a 1900 reed pump organ. Visitors are invited to play seasonal music on these antique keyboard instruments.
miamivalleytoday.com
Kudos to Friends of the Piqua Library’s Christmas concert
Congratulations to the Friends of the Piqua Library. The Christmas concert held Sunday night in the beautiful ballroom was one of the most joyous Christmas programs I have ever been to. The yearly celebrations have all been special but to have an evening of all Piqua talent, and I mean talent, was an enormous treat.
miamivalleytoday.com
Christmas on the Green returns Friday, Dec. 2
PIQUA – The Piqua community is invited to celebrate the holidays with “Christmas on the Green” held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Christmas on the Green is a community festival to welcome the holiday season to the Piqua community,” said Lorna Swisher, executive director of Mainstreet Piqua which hosts the event. “The event has been going on for over two decades and features activities for families to enjoy.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Local library events and meetings
Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 in wrapping gifts. Bring in the gifts and wrap them in the library to avoid sneaking around or locking doors. Wrapping paper and tape will be provided while supplies last. Lego Landing and More: J.R....
miamivalleytoday.com
‘In the spirit’
TROY — When it comes to Christmas tours, Danny Gokey wants to keep it simple: Be mindful of what the season is all about. And he hopes to have a little fun, too, when he visits Troy this week for the K-Love Christmas Tour 2022 at Hobart Arena. Gokey...
miamivalleytoday.com
1 burglar arrested, 1 still at large
BETHEL — A Dayton was taken into custody last week by Miami County Sheriff’s deputies as he exited an unoccupied residence in the 8000 block of state Route 202 in Bethel Township. A warrant has also been issued for a second man from Vandalia. Ronald J. Blair, 39,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Hometown Holiday Concert in Troy
TROY — The public is invited to attend a Hometown Holiday Concert presented by The Musicians Club of Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St. in Troy. The 7:30 p.m. concert is free, however donations will be accepted to support...
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Roundup
KETTERING — The Troy hockey team opened the Frozen Creek tournament with a 10-0 win over Mason Friday night. Troy opened a 4-0 lead after the opening period and added three goals each in the second and third periods. Cooper Sexton and Brady Smith had two goals and two...
