Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
Related
WRDW-TV
18-year-old girl located, City of Aiken police say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing teen. Aiesha Francis, 18, was located, according to city officials. We previously reported she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park.
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
golaurens.com
Residents complain about explosions, gunfire at Sawmill Training Complex
For the second time in four years, the Sawmill Training Complex near Laurens has been brought before the County Council for complaints about noise and flying bullets. This time, it was because of an event titled The All-American Machine Gun Show, originally held at a site in Kentucky that has been shut down. It was Oct. 14 and 15. Owners said when they were informed about problems on Friday, they made changes and there were no adverse reports on Saturday.
WRDW-TV
34-year-old man shot in Augusta’s latest killing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old man has become the latest victim of a surge in deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 50 lives since spring across the CSRA. Joseph Fortson, 34, of the 1900 block of Sanford Court, was fatally shot Sunday night at the Azalea Park Apartments, 1814 Fayetteville Drive, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
clemson.edu
South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest
Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Clemson University forage specialist Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man charged in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old, chief says
HONEA PATH, S.C. — The man charged in a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. David Nelson Duphiney, 58, was charged with a hit-and-run with great bodily injury. The family of Jayce Rainey said he was airlifted to the hospital after being hit while...
wach.com
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
wfxg.com
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
WIS-TV
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District responded to a fire at a Michelin Tire plant. The fire occurred around 7: 20 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on Two Notch Road. Upon arrival, firefighters met with the Michelin Asset...
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
Fire damages SC processing plant
A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday.
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
wfxg.com
Closure of day-use area on Clarks Hill Lake extended
APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced it is extending the closure of the West Dam day-use area on Clarks Hill Lake through January 1, 2023. The closure is so the area can be repaved. Paving will also prevent access to Bartram Trail and the...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of two. Ashley Irvin was an innocent bystander driving to her parent’s house around the corner when the crash happened. She died. Willie Sturdivant is the driver who fled deputies...
Deputies searching for missing child after mother found dead in South Carolina home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl after her mother was found dead. According to OCSO, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving day to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother — who […]
WRDW-TV
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle accident near Johnston killed one driver driver Saturday night, according to authorities. At 7:07 p.m., a 2005 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle carrying two people and a 1997 Chevrolet sedan, carrying one, crashed at Monument Drive and S.C. Highway 121, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Company assessing damage after major Saluda processing plant fire
WARD, S.C. — The company over an animal processing and rendering plant in Saluda County said there are no immediate plans to lay off or release employees after a fire caused significant damage on Thursday. Darling Ingredients, which acquired the Ward, South Carolina plant's parent company Valley Proteins Inc....
wfxg.com
Sunday advanced voting begins in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Advanced voting is now underway in Richmond County for what's considered a crucial U.S. Senate run-off race, between Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The run-off comes after neither candidate received fifty percent of the majority votes. A court ruling allowed voters...
wfxg.com
Man wanted in reference to Augusta home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a man wanted in reference to a home invasion. According to the Sheriff's Office, it happened November 15, 2022 at the High Point Crossing Apartments at 524 Richmond Hill Road West. Authorities say 29-year-old John Trevor Jackson is wanted in connection with this case. He may also use the spelling 'Jon.'
Comments / 0