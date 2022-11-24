ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ward, SC

WRDW-TV

18-year-old girl located, City of Aiken police say

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing teen. Aiesha Francis, 18, was located, according to city officials. We previously reported she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park.
AIKEN, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Residents complain about explosions, gunfire at Sawmill Training Complex

For the second time in four years, the Sawmill Training Complex near Laurens has been brought before the County Council for complaints about noise and flying bullets. This time, it was because of an event titled The All-American Machine Gun Show, originally held at a site in Kentucky that has been shut down. It was Oct. 14 and 15. Owners said when they were informed about problems on Friday, they made changes and there were no adverse reports on Saturday.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

34-year-old man shot in Augusta’s latest killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old man has become the latest victim of a surge in deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 50 lives since spring across the CSRA. Joseph Fortson, 34, of the 1900 block of Sanford Court, was fatally shot Sunday night at the Azalea Park Apartments, 1814 Fayetteville Drive, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.
AUGUSTA, GA
clemson.edu

South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest

Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Clemson University forage specialist Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
wfxg.com

Closure of day-use area on Clarks Hill Lake extended

APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced it is extending the closure of the West Dam day-use area on Clarks Hill Lake through January 1, 2023. The closure is so the area can be repaved. Paving will also prevent access to Bartram Trail and the...
APPLING, GA
WRDW-TV

2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle accident near Johnston killed one driver driver Saturday night, according to authorities. At 7:07 p.m., a 2005 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle carrying two people and a 1997 Chevrolet sedan, carrying one, crashed at Monument Drive and S.C. Highway 121, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
JOHNSTON, SC
wfxg.com

Sunday advanced voting begins in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Advanced voting is now underway in Richmond County for what's considered a crucial U.S. Senate run-off race, between Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The run-off comes after neither candidate received fifty percent of the majority votes. A court ruling allowed voters...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man wanted in reference to Augusta home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a man wanted in reference to a home invasion. According to the Sheriff's Office, it happened November 15, 2022 at the High Point Crossing Apartments at 524 Richmond Hill Road West. Authorities say 29-year-old John Trevor Jackson is wanted in connection with this case. He may also use the spelling 'Jon.'
AUGUSTA, GA

