FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
Williamson powers short-handed Pelicans past Thunder 105-101
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing...
Post Register
Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105
BOSTON (AP) — The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year showed he can do it on offense, too. Celtics point guard Marcus Smart had a career-high 15 assists on Monday night, adding 22 points to help Boston beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105 and give the defending Eastern Conference champions their 13th win in 14 games.
Post Register
Booker scores 44, Suns top Kings 122-117 for 5th straight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. “That's kind of what I get paid to do,” Booker said. “I was worried...
Post Register
Embiid returns from injury, powers 76ers past Hawks 104-101
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won one for the 76ers in 60 seconds. Embiid scored seven of his 30 points in the final minute, including go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left, and led Philadelphia past the Atlanta Hawks 104-101 in his return from a sprained left foot on Monday night.
Post Register
Siakam scores 18 in return, Raptors beat Cavaliers 100-88
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from injury, O.G. Anunoby scored 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-88 on Monday night. Gary Trent Jr. added 14 points, Fred VanVleet had 13 and Scottie Barnes 11 as the Raptors...
Post Register
Durant scores 45, carries Nets to 109-102 win over Magic
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39...
Post Register
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Post Register
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury
WASHINGTON (AP) — An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg. The team now hopes the injury isn't too...
Post Register
Falcons not as fortunate in one-possession games this season
ATLANTA (AP) — In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Atlanta Falcons are 5-7 and still in the hunt for the NFC South title. The reality is they could be so much better if they weren’t 4-5 in one-possession games.
Post Register
Banged-up Bears lose receiver Darnell Mooney for the season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had no one on their injury report just over a month ago when they played the New England Patriots. Times have changed — painfully.
Post Register
Hurts has Eagles off and running toward best record in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers entered the Packers' game against the Eagles as the reigning two-time NFL MVP. Jalen Hurts showed in the head-to-head matchup why he could be the one to take the award from Rodgers. Hurts cemented his status as a top MVP candidate with a game...
